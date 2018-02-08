Rialto Chatter: Is Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Eyeing A Spring Bow on Broadway?

According to the New York Post's Michael Riedel, the play US premiere of Martin McDonagh's play Hangmen is currently in talks to make the leap to Broadway's Cort Theater this spring, with performances set to begin April 26.

Written by Academy and Golden Globe Award winner McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster (Liberian Girl), Hangmen began previews Thursday, January 18th and will open Monday, February 5th for an extended engagement through Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd and the peculiar Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Hangmen features Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones," The Full Monty), Owen Campbell (As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn("Lovesick," Jerusalem on the West End), Gaby French (Off-Broadway debut), Gilles Geary (Off-Broadway debut), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive, Amadeus), David Lansbury (War Horse, Michael Clayton), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM, "The Bill"), and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise, "The League of Gentlemen").

Johnny Flynn, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith appeared in the original London cast of Hangmen at the Royal Court. Mark Addy, Johnny Flynn, Gaby French, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Following Hangmen's sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and subsequent transfer to the West End, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh(Atlantic/Broadway's The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan) returns with his first US premiere in eight years. McDonagh was honored this winter with a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won four awards (including Best Motion Picture - Drama) from six nominations. McDonagh has also been nominated for a Satellite Award, BAFTA, and an Independent Spirit Award for his work on the film.

Director Matthew Dunster (Liberian Girl, Children's Children) makes his Atlantic Theater Company and US debut with Hangmen, having previously staged the Olivier Award-winning production at The Royal Court Theatre and the Wyndham's Theatre. Also a playwright and actor, Dunster's work has been seen on the stages of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Exchange Manchester, and National Theatre Wales.

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, dialects by Stephen Gabis, fight choreography by J. David Brimmer, UK casting by Amy Ball, CDG, and US casting by Telsey+Company; Adam Caldwell, CSA; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

