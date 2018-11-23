Rialto Chatter: From Barbra to Beyonce- Will Broadway Host New Wave of Music Superstars in 2019?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bruce Springsteen concludes his Broadway run next month, on December 15th, following three extensions. At the time of the closing date, he will have performed 236 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

As The Boss prepares to say goodbye to Broadway, could another music superstar be making plans to fill the void? According to the New York Post, Live Nation, Creative Artists Associates and Entertainment Benefits Group have plans to acquire a Broadway theater, with intention to host a series of A-list musical talent for short, 3-week runs.

Michael Riedel reports that in the mix for possible Broadway residencies are other CAA clients, including: Bette Milder, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Diana Ross, amongst many others. Sources revealed to Reidel that Barbra Streisand would "love to cap her career with a triumphant return to the Broadway stage." Beyonce is reportedly also a possibility, though a source tells Reidel that her price might make a profitable run impossible.

There is no word on which theatre might be under consideration.

Bruce Springsteen made his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway- a stripped-down performance featuring only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

