Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of WICKED On Tour?

Wicked is back on the road across the country, and the reviews are in! The cast includes Talia Suskauer (Elphaba), Allison Bailey (Glinda), Sharon Sachs (Madame Morrible) and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Cleavant Derricks (The Wizard).

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Charlotte

Adam Bell, Charlotte Observer: The show itself, for the few uninitiated, depicts the intertwined lives of the two witches. There's Bailey's Glinda "the good," a soprano who hits all the right notes, but brings her character down to earth in the melancholy reprise of "I'm Not That Girl." She also gets the timing just right on several throwaway comic bits. And Talia Suskauer's green-hued "wicked" Witch of the West, Elphaba, simply owns the role from the start, whether it's her yearning softly that "I'm Not That Girl," or the crowd-pleasing, first act finale belting "Defying Gravity." No one is gonna bring her down.

Dallas

Emily Short, BroadwayWorld: It was an incredible experience to be back in a theater watching a live performance. The cast and crew of Wicked delivered a show that we all desperately needed. The acting was flawless, the singing was striking, the costumes were perfect, the set transported us directly to the heart of Oz, and the lighting was the tool that brought everything together. I would like to say a big "CONGRATULOTIONS!" to everyone who was involved in this performance. I know because I saw it, "I have been changed for the better," and you will be, too.