Review: WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

I'll start my review by saying Wicked is my favorite musical of all time. I have seen it 10 times now, all in different cities, and each time left the theatre with tears in my eyes and my heart feeling a little lighter. This is the greatest example of how magical theatre can be, in my opinion. And my hopes for a beautiful production for my 10th viewing were not dashed in the slightest-- Olivia Valli and Celia Hottenstein bewitch the audience from their first moments on stage.

For those who are not familiar with the story, Wicked is loosely adapted from the novel by Gregory McGuire, entitled "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West". I remember reading the novel in my school days, and then the sequel "Son of a Witch" (which I enjoyed more than the first!) It centers around Elphaba, a fiery and passionate woman born with emerald-green skin, and Galinda, the perky blonde "princess" who is used to getting her way. The two girls meet at school and become reluctant roommates. The musical follows their stories as their friendship develops and they are led in two different directions, Galinda becoming Glinda the Good and Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

McGuire contemplates the nature of evil, or "wickedness" and what makes a person wicked. In the opening number, Glinda the Good is asked "why does a person become wicked". She proceeds to tell the Ozians and the audiences that Elphaba had a childhood, a mother and father, but was shunned as soon as they saw her green skin. It couldn't have been easy, she tells them. As the story goes on, we see that wickedness is a matter of perspective. As the Wonderful Wizard of Oz points out to Elphaba, "we believe all sorts of things that aren't true... we call it history". The story makes you think and is sort of the first version of the "villain's story" that we got in media before Disney released "Maleficent" in 2014.

Wicked officially opened in June of 2003 in San Francisco and after some extensive retooling, it began Broadway previews in October of 2003, making its official Broadway premiere October 30th. In 2005, the first national tour was launched and in 2006, a production opened on the West End in London. The show has also been produced in Australia, Germany, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, and many more. In 2004, Wicked was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Actress, and Best Costume Design. Idina Menzel won for Best Actress while the show also took home Tonys for Best Scenic Design and Best Costume Design. Later on this year, we will also have a two part film directed by John M. Chu.

The show is visually stunning as well as magical. Susan Hilferty's and Eugene Lee's award winning costume design and scenic design make the show fun and whimsical for all ages. Audiences will immediately notice the Great Dragon Clock (look up) overhead and the images of the Emerald City are some of my favorite in musical set design. The costumes, make-up, and wigs make you feel like you have stepped into the Hunger Games's Capitol and we are left wondering why on earth Elphaba is considered the strange one (although she fits right in in the Emerald City, as she proclaims during "One Short Day".

The show is ensemble-heavy and everyone does an amazing job. Hottenstein dazzles as Glinda the Good when we first meet her but we are treated to a different side of Glinda, when she becomes teenage GA-linda in her first days at Shiz University. Likewise, we see the empassioned Elphaba, portrayed by Olivia Valli, and are treated to her gorgeous belts early on when Elphaba is considering what kind of future she has with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz during "The Wizard and I". James D. Gish delights as the "genuinely self absorbed and deeply shallow" Winkie prince, Fiyero and surprises the audience with a smooth voice during "As Long as You're Mine". Other shout-outs go to Tara Kostmayer as Elphaba's wheelchair-bound sister Nessarose and Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible. Tom McGowan and Boise Holmes (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond) both give off a fatherly presence toward Elphaba, McGowan being the opposite of the fierce Wizard that Oz has come to know. Your favorite moments will be the ensemble dance moments such as Dancing Through Life and One Short Day, where the ensemble just steals the show with their graceful movements.

"Thank Goodness", Wicked continues to return to Memphis so don't miss your "one short day" in Oz!

Wicked runs through April 21st.