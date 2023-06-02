Review: WICKED THE MUSICAL at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

The production runs until Sunday, July 2.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 3 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS Photo 4 Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS

Wicked: The Musical has been enchanting audiences worldwide for years, and the current touring production is no exception. With its mesmerizing performances, breathtaking set design, and unforgettable music, this production offers a spellbinding experience that will leave you spellbound.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Boise Holmes as Doctor Dillamond in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical
Photo by Joan Marcus

The cast of the current Wicked tour is truly exceptional, bringing the beloved characters of Elphaba (Olivia Valli) and Glinda (Celia Hottenstein) to life with extraordinary talent. Their chemistry on stage is palpable, as they navigate the complex relationship between the misunderstood green-skinned Elphaba and the popular and bubbly Glinda. The vocal prowess and emotional depth of the actors truly shine through, capturing the hearts of the audience from the opening number to the final bow.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical 
Photo by Joan Marcus

One cannot overlook the remarkable set design and technical elements that transport you into the magical world of Oz. The attention to detail is awe-inspiring, from the grand Emerald City to the intricate dragon set piece that dominates the stage. The lighting design adds another layer of brilliance, effortlessly enhancing the mood and creating captivating visual moments.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Celia Hottenstein as Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical
Photo by Joan Marcus.

Of course, it is the music of Wicked that has become iconic, and the touring orchestra does not disappoint. The familiar tunes, such as "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," are performed with precision and passion, evoking powerful emotions and drawing you deeper into the narrative. The soaring melodies and clever lyrics are expertly delivered, ensuring that the songs remain ingrained in your memory long after the final note has faded.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Kyle McArthur as Boq and Tara Kostmayer as Nessarose in the National Tour of  Wicked the Musical
Photo by Joan Marcus

One aspect that sets this touring production apart is its ability to maintain the high production values of the original Broadway show. The costumes are lavish and meticulously designed, capturing the essence of each character and adding an extra layer of visual splendor. The choreography is dynamic and engaging, expertly executed by the talented ensemble, elevating the energy of every scene.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical.
Photo by Joan Marcus

The timeless themes explored in Wicked, such as friendship, acceptance, and the consequences of prejudice, resonate strongly with audiences of all ages. The show's ability to tackle these weighty subjects while still infusing moments of humor and lightheartedness is a testament to the exceptional writing and direction.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Christian Thompson as Fiyero in the national Tour of Wicked the Musical
Photo by Joan Marcus

If you have the opportunity to catch the current touring production of Wicked: The Musical, do not hesitate. It is a theatrical experience that will leave you awestruck and inspired. From the moment the curtain rises to the final standing ovation, Wicked takes you on an unforgettable journey, reminding us all that, sometimes, the most extraordinary friendships can emerge from the most unexpected places.

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Company of the National Tour of Wicked the Musical
​​Photo by Joan Marcus

The National Tour of Wicked the Musical is in performances from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, July 2 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be bought at Click Here. Evening performances on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday begin at 7:30 pm, on Friday and Sunday at 8:00 pm, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. 




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Tickets Now On Sale For Gilbert & Sullivan Society Of Houstons THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Photo
Tickets Now On Sale For Gilbert & Sullivan Society Of Houston's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE At Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

Tickets to Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston's July production of The Pirates of Penzance at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts are now on sale to the public. Two performances are set for Saturday evenings (July 22 and July 29), while two are Sunday matinees (July 23 and July 30).

Interview: Ballerina Mackenzie Richter Tells BroadwayWorld About the Magic and Spectacle o Photo
Interview: Ballerina Mackenzie Richter Tells BroadwayWorld About the Magic and Spectacle of Houston Ballet's SWAN LAKE

The Houston Ballet's 2022-2023 season is ending with one of ballet's greatest love stories, SWAN LAKE. I had the chance to speak with Mackenzie Richter, one of the ballerinas portraying Odette/Odile, and they gave me some insight into their experience of performing this iconic lead role and shared what makes this certain production so special.

Tickets to Alley Theatres THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Now on Sale Photo
Tickets to Alley Theatre's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Now on Sale

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre’s 77th season kick-off production – Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan is now on sale.

4th Wall Theatre Company To Present IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT Photo
4th Wall Theatre Company To Present IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT

In honor of the 45th Anniversary of the internationally prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, 4th Wall Theatre Company is hosting a special one-night only reading of this year's Prize Winner, IN THE AMAZON WAREHOUSE PARKING LOT by U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell.  Presented on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm, the reading will be followed by a reception and conversation with the playwright.


From This Author - Armando Urdiales

Armando Urdiales (He/Him/His)”: A second year MS in Theatre Studies at the University of Houston, I have been obsessed with theater since I was a kid. My mothers lullabies were from Andrew Lloyd... (read more about this author)

Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEWReview: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW
Interview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley TheatreInterview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley Theatre
Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTERReview: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER
Review: 4th Wall Theatre Pulls at Heartstrings in Sanctuary City.Review: 4th Wall Theatre Pulls at Heartstrings in Sanctuary City.

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Video
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS Video
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Secret in the Wings
Creative Movement Practices (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butler Did It
Cast Theatrical Company (6/09-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Servant of Two Masters
Alley Theatre (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brother Toad
The Ensemble Theatre (5/06-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alley All New Festival
Alley Theatre (6/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse 1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lone Star/Laundry and Bourbon
Theatre Suburbia (6/02-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse1960 (5/19-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You