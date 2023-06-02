Review: WICKED THE MUSICAL at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

Wicked: The Musical has been enchanting audiences worldwide for years, and the current touring production is no exception. With its mesmerizing performances, breathtaking set design, and unforgettable music, this production offers a spellbinding experience that will leave you spellbound.

Boise Holmes as Doctor Dillamond in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus

The cast of the current Wicked tour is truly exceptional, bringing the beloved characters of Elphaba (Olivia Valli) and Glinda (Celia Hottenstein) to life with extraordinary talent. Their chemistry on stage is palpable, as they navigate the complex relationship between the misunderstood green-skinned Elphaba and the popular and bubbly Glinda. The vocal prowess and emotional depth of the actors truly shine through, capturing the hearts of the audience from the opening number to the final bow.

Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus

One cannot overlook the remarkable set design and technical elements that transport you into the magical world of Oz. The attention to detail is awe-inspiring, from the grand Emerald City to the intricate dragon set piece that dominates the stage. The lighting design adds another layer of brilliance, effortlessly enhancing the mood and creating captivating visual moments.

Celia Hottenstein as Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus.

Of course, it is the music of Wicked that has become iconic, and the touring orchestra does not disappoint. The familiar tunes, such as "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," are performed with precision and passion, evoking powerful emotions and drawing you deeper into the narrative. The soaring melodies and clever lyrics are expertly delivered, ensuring that the songs remain ingrained in your memory long after the final note has faded.

Kyle McArthur as Boq and Tara Kostmayer as Nessarose in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus

One aspect that sets this touring production apart is its ability to maintain the high production values of the original Broadway show. The costumes are lavish and meticulously designed, capturing the essence of each character and adding an extra layer of visual splendor. The choreography is dynamic and engaging, expertly executed by the talented ensemble, elevating the energy of every scene.

Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked the Musical.

Photo by Joan Marcus

The timeless themes explored in Wicked, such as friendship, acceptance, and the consequences of prejudice, resonate strongly with audiences of all ages. The show's ability to tackle these weighty subjects while still infusing moments of humor and lightheartedness is a testament to the exceptional writing and direction.

Christian Thompson as Fiyero in the national Tour of Wicked the Musical

Photo by Joan Marcus

If you have the opportunity to catch the current touring production of Wicked: The Musical, do not hesitate. It is a theatrical experience that will leave you awestruck and inspired. From the moment the curtain rises to the final standing ovation, Wicked takes you on an unforgettable journey, reminding us all that, sometimes, the most extraordinary friendships can emerge from the most unexpected places.

Company of the National Tour of Wicked the Musical

​​Photo by Joan Marcus

The National Tour of Wicked the Musical is in performances from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, July 2 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be bought at Click Here. Evening performances on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday begin at 7:30 pm, on Friday and Sunday at 8:00 pm, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm.