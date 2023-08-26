Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC

The last time I saw the beloved musical Wicked was in 2018, in London, with one of my best friends on the eve of her departure to move back to Australia. My friend Corinne had shepherded me through my move to London, teaching me everything from how to hail a bus to the best ways to score inexpensive theatre tickets. Seeing Wicked together right before she left, putting seemingly infinite miles between us, left us sobbing at songs ranging from “One Short Day” to “For Good” (of course).

Many theatre fans have pivotal memories of seeing Wicked that define the show for them. Despite having seen it several times before, that time with Corinne is obviously mine, while for others, it was their introduction to musical theatre. But even now, twenty years after the show premiered in 2003 and won three Tony awards, it still holds up remarkably well. For those who haven’t seen it, the tour at DPAC is a great introduction to a modern Broadway classic, and for those who have seen it, it feels like running into an old friend.

For those who don’t know (though how they ended up on BroadwayWorld, I’m unsure), Wicked is the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from the novel and film The Wizard of Oz, though it turns the familiar tale on its head. It’s an adaptation by Winnie Holzman of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The show begins with one of the munchkins questioning Glinda the Good Witch if she knew the recently deceased Wicked Witch of the West (named Elphaba) and her explaining that they were at school together. Then the clock turns back to their days attending Shiz University, where they became quick enemies but later came to understand each other. Their mutual attraction to the playboy prince Fiyero threatens to pull them apart, but it’s Elphaba’s horror at discovering the Wizard of Oz’s lies and manipulation and Glinda’s willingness to accept them in order to have a position in the Emerald City that ultimately tear them apart.

Eventually, the story crosses over with the traditional Wizard of Oz tail, as Elphaba’s younger sister Nessarose is killed by a house falling out of the sky. Other familiar characters, including the Lion, the Tinman, and the Scarecrow, make appearances as well, and clever references to the original story pepper the script and drew large laughs from the audience the night I attended the show.

The show at DPAC is an excellent recreation of that original production in terms of sets and costumes. DPAC has the classic mechanical dragon above the stage, but they’ve also decorated in honor of the show with green lights in the trees outside of the theater. The numerous set pieces and costumes lend a glamor to the show that still impresses.

The national tour’s cast does a splendid job of breathing new life into the story, from Tara Kostmayer’s earnest Nessarose to Kyle McArthur’s enthusiastic Boq. Olivia Valli has all the pluck and inner fire an Elphaba needs, in addition to great vocals that make “The Wizard and I” and “No Good Deed” highlights of the show. But Celia Hottenstein’s Glinda is also excellent, perfectly hitting all the subtle acting points that make her a rather tragic character. In the opening “No One Mourns the Wicked,” she seems to be trying to convince herself as she tells the munchkins her “good news.”

Kathy Fitzgerald is a formidable Madame Morrible, and Christian Thompson is one of the best Fiyeros to have played the role. From his perfect charisma to his great vocals on “As Long As You’re Mine,” he definitely holds up his end of the love triangle. The greatest surprise might be how excellent Timothy Shew was as the Wizard, a role that is typically pretty thankless. But he manages to imbue the role with charm, making it more complex.

Watching the show, I couldn’t help but think about the upcoming movie adaptation by Jon M. Chu. Or rather, movies, as it’s being split into two parts, with the first coming out in November 2024 and the second in November 2025. I can’t wait to hear Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “No Good Deed” and to see Jonathan Bailey dancing through life. Seeing the show again was a reminder of the sort of trained soprano vocals required for the role of Galinda, and I’m not sure how Ariana Grande is going to handle those, but I’m sure the films are going to be a visual delight.

Wicked is far from my favorite musical and not one of the best of all time, in my opinion, but the national tour is a great reminder of how solid it is as a show. Whether the original Broadway production, the new film adaptation, or the current show at DPAC, Wicked is the kind of spectacle that is able to overcome bumps in the script and a couple of lackluster songs because it’s the kind of delight that it’s hard not to get sucked into.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Wicked is at DPAC through September 17. To find more information and buy tickets, Click Here.