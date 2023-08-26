Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC

The beloved show takes up residence in Durham.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Review: Raleigh Little Theatre's CURTAINS Photo 3 Review: Raleigh Little Theatre's CURTAINS
Burning Coal's 2023 Oakwood Cemetery Series to Present BUTTERFLY WINGS Beginning in Septem Photo 4 Burning Coal's 2023 Oakwood Cemetery Series to Present BUTTERFLY WINGS Beginning in September

Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC

The last time I saw the beloved musical Wicked was in 2018, in London, with one of my best friends on the eve of her departure to move back to Australia. My friend Corinne had shepherded me through my move to London, teaching me everything from how to hail a bus to the best ways to score inexpensive theatre tickets. Seeing Wicked together right before she left, putting seemingly infinite miles between us, left us sobbing at songs ranging from “One Short Day” to “For Good” (of course). 

Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC Many theatre fans have pivotal memories of seeing Wicked that define the show for them. Despite having seen it several times before, that time with Corinne is obviously mine, while for others, it was their introduction to musical theatre. But even now, twenty years after the show premiered in 2003 and won three Tony awards, it still holds up remarkably well. For those who haven’t seen it, the tour at DPAC is a great introduction to a modern Broadway classic, and for those who have seen it, it feels like running into an old friend. 

For those who don’t know (though how they ended up on BroadwayWorld, I’m unsure), Wicked is the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from the novel and film The Wizard of Oz, though it turns the familiar tale on its head. It’s an adaptation by Winnie Holzman of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC The show begins with one of the munchkins questioning Glinda the Good Witch if she knew the recently deceased Wicked Witch of the West (named Elphaba) and her explaining that they were at school together. Then the clock turns back to their days attending Shiz University, where they became quick enemies but later came to understand each other. Their mutual attraction to the playboy prince Fiyero threatens to pull them apart, but it’s Elphaba’s horror at discovering the Wizard of Oz’s lies and manipulation and Glinda’s willingness to accept them in order to have a position in the Emerald City that ultimately tear them apart. 

Eventually, the story crosses over with the traditional Wizard of Oz tail, as Elphaba’s younger sister Nessarose is killed by a house falling out of the sky. Other familiar characters, including the Lion, the Tinman, and the Scarecrow, make appearances as well, and clever references to the original story pepper the script and drew large laughs from the audience the night I attended the show. 

Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC The show at DPAC is an excellent recreation of that original production in terms of sets and costumes. DPAC has the classic mechanical dragon above the stage, but they’ve also decorated in honor of the show with green lights in the trees outside of the theater. The numerous set pieces and costumes lend a glamor to the show that still impresses. 

The national tour’s cast does a splendid job of breathing new life into the story, from Tara Kostmayer’s earnest Nessarose to Kyle McArthur’s enthusiastic Boq. Olivia Valli has all the pluck and inner fire an Elphaba needs, in addition to great vocals that make “The Wizard and I” and “No Good Deed” highlights of the show. But Celia Hottenstein’s Glinda is also excellent, perfectly hitting all the subtle acting points that make her a rather tragic character. In the opening “No One Mourns the Wicked,” she seems to be trying to convince herself as she tells the munchkins her “good news.” 

Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC Kathy Fitzgerald is a formidable Madame Morrible, and Christian Thompson is one of the best Fiyeros to have played the role. From his perfect charisma to his great vocals on “As Long As You’re Mine,” he definitely holds up his end of the love triangle. The greatest surprise might be how excellent Timothy Shew was as the Wizard, a role that is typically pretty thankless. But he manages to imbue the role with charm, making it more complex. 

Watching the show, I couldn’t help but think about the upcoming movie adaptation by Jon M. Chu. Or rather, movies, as it’s being split into two parts, with the first coming out in November 2024 and the second in November 2025. I can’t wait to hear Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “No Good Deed” and to see Jonathan Bailey dancing through life. Seeing the show again was a reminder of the sort of trained soprano vocals required for the role of Galinda, and I’m not sure how Ariana Grande is going to handle those, but I’m sure the films are going to be a visual delight. 

Wicked is far from my favorite musical and not one of the best of all time, in my opinion, but the national tour is a great reminder of how solid it is as a show. Whether the original Broadway production, the new film adaptation, or the current show at DPAC, Wicked is the kind of spectacle that is able to overcome bumps in the script and a couple of lackluster songs because it’s the kind of delight that it’s hard not to get sucked into. 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Wicked is at DPAC through September 17. To find more information and buy tickets, Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Burning Coals 2023 Oakwood Cemetery Series to Present BUTTERFLY WINGS Beginning in Septemb Photo
Burning Coal's 2023 Oakwood Cemetery Series to Present BUTTERFLY WINGS Beginning in September

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present the premiere of Jerome Davis' Butterfly Wings adapted from the book Life and Death in High Places by Bruce Miller and Robin Simonton, directed by Allison Acuff. Butterfly Wings will run September 29th and 30th at 6:30 pm and October 1st at 2 pm, 2023, at the Oakwood Cemetery, located at 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601.

2
Jerry Seinfeld to Play DPAC in November Photo
Jerry Seinfeld to Play DPAC in November

DPAC and JS Touring have announced that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the DPAC stage on Saturday, November 18, 2023, for two shows (7pm & 9:30pm).

3
Review: Raleigh Little Theatres CURTAINS Photo
Review: Raleigh Little Theatre's CURTAINS

Curtains is set at Boston’s Colonial Theatre in 1959. When the leading lady of a new musical, Robbin’ Hood, mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew become suspects. It is up to a local fast-talking detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love, all without getting killed.

4
PlayMakers Repertory Company Opens Doors in Advance of Upcoming Season Photo
PlayMakers Repertory Company Opens Doors in Advance of Upcoming Season

PlayMakers Repertory Company is rolling out the red carpet in advance of its new season and inviting the public in for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

From This Author - Nicole Ackman

Nicole Ackman returned to her native Raleigh, North Carolina after living in London and New York City. She studied communications and history at Elon University and earned her Master’s in Arts A... (read more about this author)

Review: THEATRE RALEIGH'S THE PROMReview: THEATRE RALEIGH'S THE PROM
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Thrilling SpectacleReview: MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Thrilling Spectacle
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Inspires At North Carolina TheatreReview: THE COLOR PURPLE Inspires At North Carolina Theatre
Review: LES MISERABLES NATIONAL TOUR, at DPACReview: LES MISERABLES NATIONAL TOUR, at DPAC

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Thalian Hall (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Thalian Hall (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Jurors
The Justice Theater Project (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oakwood Cemetery Series: Butterfly Wings
Burning Coal Theatre (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You