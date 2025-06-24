Review Roundup: HERCULES Opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Bless my soul! Performances of Disney's Hercules are now underway at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which will run until 28 March 2026. Check out reviews of the show below!

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw’s production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

The cast is Luke Brady (Hercules), as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), and Kimmy Edwards and Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muses); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ben Nicholas, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick John Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

David Benedict, Variety: A sound design with more clarity on the vocals than on the brassy 13-piece band band would have helped the quintet, but none of them is low on sass or killer melismas and their knowingness is the predominant attitude of director Casey Nicholaw’s (“Aladdin”) production. Laced throughout as commentators, their joyful energy kickstarts everything and they land every moment, striking poses and rising up through the floor of Dane Laffrey’s set to the audience’s delight. But the thought occurs that it takes more than hydraulics to lift a show.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: Hercules is antiseptic fun, carefully manufactured. It isn’t a bad night out, but it’s like a fizzy drink, lively on the tongue but ultimately unsatisfying.

Andrzej Lukowski, TimeOut London: “It’s all absolutely fine, and accepting it’s not a screechingly ambitious piece of work then perhaps all it really lacks is a big showstopper moment... Hercules, though, is one unit of generic Disney stage entertainment. It has charm, because it’s adapted from a charming film and talented people have made it, but it’s definitely not going to go down in legend.”

Greg Stewart, Theatre Weekly: By the gods, Disney has done it again. With thunderous flair and lightning-fast wit, Hercules storms the stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a heavenly display of theatrical might... this production proves that Disney Theatrical Group knows exactly how to flex its musical muscles.