Review Roundup: GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Opens at Lyric Theatre

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical officially opened on the West End at the Lyric Theatre this week. Let's see what the critics had to say!

With unlimited access to Marley's magical, revolutionary songs and a book by award-winning Lee Hall, acclaimed director Clint Dyer channels the creative quest and spiritual power of a universally embraced icon. The production brings a dynamic company of performers, led by Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, that fuse with the finest reggae musicians to bring this exhilarating story of struggle, freedom and transformation from Trenchtown to the West End.

The musical is partnering with the Black Ticket Project where Arinze Kene is an official ambassador. Over the course 2021 1000 free tickets will be given to the project to distribute. Black Ticket Project is an award-winning bridge organisation founded by producer and writer Tobi Kyeremateng. They work with independent youth workers, youth organisations, school and charities, and cultural organisations to foster cultural experiences for Black young people. Further initiatives including participatory work between the organisation and the production are to be announced.

The full cast includes: Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Melissa Brown Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Savanna Jeffrey, Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, Teddy Wills.

From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message - a gospel of love and unity. Lose yourself to the rhythm of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and many more.

Debbie Gilpin, BroadwayWorld: Quite simply put, this is the best new jukebox musical in years. It ticks all the boxes you need for a good night out: it's entertaining, there's an emotional heart, the musical performances are superb, and it has something to say. You know you're onto a winner when the audience needs no invitation to get on their feet for the final few songs. Is this love? I rather think it is.

Patrick Marmion, The Daily Mail: Dyer's production is otherwise a bit tame. Shelley Maxwell's choreography is mostly rudimentary skanking and jiving while Chloe Lamford's set design is little more than two walls of pine speakers that roll back and forth. The sound that comes out of those speakers, though, is something else. And even if so much more could have been made of Marley's short but extraordinary life, there will never be a time when I don't want to hear his sweet reggae music.