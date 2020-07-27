Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo and More To Take Part in HAM4CHANGE

#HAM4CHANGE is a Series of Fundraisers Benefiting Organizations That are Working to End Systemic Racism

Looped, a virtual venue that connects fans to those who inspire them, will host #HAM4CHANGE, a series of fundraisers conceived and organized by members of the original cast of Hamilton to benefit organizations that are working to end systemic racism.



The livestream events will take place Saturday, August 1 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST; Sunday, August 9 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST; and Saturday, August 15 7:00-10:00 PM EST. In addition to these events, VIP packages are also available for purchase including a personal voicemail recording from Jonathan Groff, a live on 1-on-1 performance, or a virtual 1-on-1 meet and greet with cast members.



Moved by the social and civil unrest sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, the Hamilton cast came together with an ultimate goal of raising one million dollars for organizations working to end systemic racism. Each livestream fundraiser will include exclusive behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and never-before-seen original content from the original cast of Hamilton. Highlighted organizations include The African American Policy Forum, BEAM - Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black AIDS Institute, Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, Know Your Rights Camp, LEAP - Law Enforcement Accountability Project, Until Freedom, and When We All Vote.



"It's important we acknowledge the work we have yet to do as an arts community and a country. What made our show great wasn't us as individuals, but our collective, passionate voices as artists. We'd like to use the collective spotlight we have right now to illuminate organizations we work with as activists, and those smaller initiatives we know matter to the movement," says original Hamilton cast member Morgan Marcell.



Access to each livestream event is $10 per event and can be purchased at www.events.loopedlive.com/hamilton. This link also includes information regarding VIP virtual 1-on-1 meet and greets through the Looped app.



Event #1 Saturday, August 1 - 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST

Tickets are available now.

Hosted by Sasha Hutchings with Andrew Chappelle, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Neil Haskell, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Morgan Marcell, Javier Muñoz, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness and special guests Brian d'Arcy James, Rory O'Malley, and Andrew Rannells.



Benefiting

Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM)

Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP)

When We All Vote



Event #2 Sunday, August 9 - 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST

Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 31 at 1:00 PM EST.

Lineup to be announced.

Benefiting

Color of Change

Dance 4 Hope

Until Freedom



Event #3 Saturday, August 15 - 7:00-10:00 PM EST

Tickets are available beginning Friday, August 2 at 1:00 PM EST.

Lineup to be announced.



Benefiting

Know Your Rights Camp

Black AIDS Institute (BAI)

The African American Policy Forum (AAPF)

