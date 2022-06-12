Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2022 Tony Awards
Check out photos of tonight's big winners with their new Tony Awards!
This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners! BroadwayWorld is backstage at Radio City Musical Hall for the 75th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jesse Williams and Phylicia Rashad
Mikhail Fiksel and Gareth Owen
Matt Ross and Deirdre O'Connell
Barbara Whitman and Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson and Myles Frost
Joaquina Kalukango and Nina M. Ward
Myles Frost and Joaquina Kalukango
