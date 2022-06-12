Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2022 Tony Awards

Check out photos of tonight's big winners with their new Tony Awards!

Jun. 12, 2022  

This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners! BroadwayWorld is backstage at Radio City Musical Hall for the 75th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

Click here for a full list of winners and check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jesse Williams and Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Matt Doyle, Chris Harper

Gabriella Slade

Gabriella Slade

Mikhail Fiksel

Mikhail Fiksel

Mikhail Fiksel and Gareth Owen

Gareth Owen

Christopher Wheeldon

Christopher Wheeldon

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Marianne Elliott

Marianne Elliott

Marianne Elliott

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Marianne Elliott

Marianne Elliott

Deirdre O'Connell

Deirdre O'Connell

Matt Ross and Deirdre O'Connell

Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Ben Power

Simon Russell Beale

Barbara Whitman and Michael R. Jackson

Joaquina Kalukango

Joaquina Kalukango

Barbara Whitman and Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson and Myles Frost

Michael R. Jackson and Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Joaquina Kalukango and Nina M. Ward

Myles Frost and Joaquina Kalukango

Myles Frost and Joaquina Kalukango

Myles Frost



