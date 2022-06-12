Photos: Backstage with the Winners at the 2022 Tony Awards

This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners! BroadwayWorld is backstage at Radio City Musical Hall for the 75th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

Click here for a full list of winners and check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Jesse Williams and Phylicia Rashad



Phylicia Rashad



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Michael R. Jackson



Michael R. Jackson



Michael R. Jackson



Michael R. Jackson



Matt Doyle, Chris Harper



Gabriella Slade



Gabriella Slade



Mikhail Fiksel



Mikhail Fiksel



Mikhail Fiksel and Gareth Owen



Gareth Owen



Christopher Wheeldon



Christopher Wheeldon



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Marianne Elliott



Marianne Elliott



Marianne Elliott



Phylicia Rashad



Phylicia Rashad



Phylicia Rashad



Marianne Elliott



Marianne Elliott



Deirdre O'Connell



Deirdre O'Connell



Matt Ross and Deirdre O'Connell



Stefano Massini and Ben Power



Ben Power



Simon Russell Beale



Barbara Whitman and Michael R. Jackson



Joaquina Kalukango



Joaquina Kalukango



Barbara Whitman and Michael R. Jackson



Michael R. Jackson and Myles Frost



Michael R. Jackson and Myles Frost



Myles Frost



Joaquina Kalukango and Nina M. Ward



Myles Frost and Joaquina Kalukango



Myles Frost and Joaquina Kalukango



Myles Frost