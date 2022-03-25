Raul Esparza, Janet McTeer & More Star in New Theresa Rebeck Film GLIMPSE

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, will release Glimpse, a new film written and directed by Theresa Rebeck, May 6 in theaters and on-demand worldwide. It features a star-studded cast including David Alan Basche, Ashley Nicole Black, Joseph Collins, Erin Darke, Michael Emerson, Raul Esparza, Van Hughes, Janet McTeer, Carrie Preston, Jonathan Preston, Alysia Reiner, and Krysta Rodriguez.

The ensemble thriller explores a sinister world where corporate espionage reaches into the homes and minds of its employees. Panic rises as lives are compromised and controlled by a ruthless oligarch who manipulates reality with unsettling pleasure. What is the price of loyalty? What is the price of freedom?

Rebeck says, "We actually shot the movie on an iPhone during the early days of the pandemic, when everyone in this amazing cast was under quarantine, so the shoot itself was a bit of a high-wire act. I am in awe of my actors-and also my iPhone."

Glimpse is produced by Andrew Carlberg (Academy Award-winner Skin, Feeling Through) and Rebeck. Alysia Reiner and David Alan Basche executive-produced the film with Roxanne Donovan, Mêlisa Annis, and Peter Tadros as Co-Producers. Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

An NYC premiere event will take place in early May. Details will be announced soon.

About Theresa Rebeck

Theresa Rebeck's credits include the original screenplay The 355. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Bingbing Fan and was released by Universal on January 7. Additionally, she wrote and directed the 2018 film Trouble, starring Angelica Huston and Bill Pullman. She created the hit NBC musical series Smash, which earned four Emmy nominations in its first season. She has won an Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America, a Peabody Award, and a Writers Guild Award for Drama for her work on ABC's NYPD Blue.

Rebeck is also an immensely acclaimed playwright. Her dark and funny new play Mad House, starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner), premieres on London's West End this summer. Her fourth Broadway play, Bernhardt/Hamlet, premiered as part of the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018-19 season, making her the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time. She recently won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Seared and is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, a Lilly Award, and more.

