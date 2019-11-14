Rainbow Sun Productions Presents WE ARE SANTA'S ELVES

TRIAD THEATER presents RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS in We Are Santa's Elves: The Songs of Rankin/Bass on Tuesday, December 24,2019 and Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Celebrate the season with Rainbow Sun Productions as they take you on a musical journey through the stories of Rankin/Bass!

For over 65 years, the animated classics created by Rankin/Bass productions have inspired everyone to have a "Holly Jolly Christmas." With timeless characters like Kris Kringle, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Miser Brothers, and more, these holiday figures remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. The stories have inspired us to believe in the magic of the holiday season, and the music has continued to keep us holly and jolly year after year. From traditional classics to obscure gems, the elves are ready to provide you with the best entertainment outside of the North Pole!

The concert will feature songs written by Johnny Marks, Maury Laws, and Jules Bass, with a selection of songs written by Katherine Davis, Henry Onorati, Harry Simeone, Noel Regney, Gloria Shayne, Billy Hayes, Jay W. Johnson, Gene Autry, Oakley Haldeman, Don Pfrimmer, Dave Burgess, Julian P. Gardner, Steve Nelson, Jack Rollins, Dick Smith, and Felix Bernard.

These specials, starting with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer in 1964, have been a staple for television networks annually, becoming a holiday tradition for millions of families for over 50 years. Directed and Produced by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, the animated classics featured an array of acclaimed theater and film performers providing their voiceover talents to the beloved characters, including Fred Astaire, Ethel Merman, Burl Ives, Paul Frees, Keenan Wynn, June Foray, Red Skelton, George S Irving, Shirley Booth, Casey Kasem, Vincent Price, Robie Lester, and Mickey Rooney.

This will be the first time these songs have been performed live together in one venue. Rainbow Sun's Co-creator Eric Scherer (who will direct the concert) knows how important this is. "The show itself is already a success knowing we are accomplishing something that has not been done before," he says. "These songs and stories have become synonymous with the holiday season. When people think of Rudolph, they immediately think of the animagic special. The same goes for Frosty, Santa, and all of the rest."

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Actors Reaching Out, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses theater to promote literacy and community outreach. A full cast of performers will be announced soon.

Rainbow Sun Productions' We Are Santa's Elves: The Songs of Rankin/Bass plays Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 7:00pm and Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $20 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.TriadNYC.com.





