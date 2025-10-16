 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Rachel Dratch to Host Comedy Panel at New York Comedy Festival

The panel will be hosted at Broadway Comedy Club on Sunday, November 16 at 6:30PM.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Rachel Dratch to Host Comedy Panel at New York Comedy Festival Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway’s funniest writers, actors, and composers are coming together to share how they keep audiences laughing 8 shows a week at “PUNCHLINE AND POWER BALLADS: BROADWAY’S FUNNIEST ARTISTS,” the first-ever Broadway panel to be part of the programming at this year's New York Comedy Festival, the country’s biggest and longest-running annual comedy festival.

“Saturday Night Live” icon and Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) will chat with a lineup of writers and actors from Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award winning and nominated hit comedies including Operation Mincemeat (Natasha Hodgson), The Book of Mormon (Cody Jamison Strand), Gutenberg! The Musical, Beetlejuice The Musical (Anthony King and Scott Brown), Titanique (Lea DeLaria) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Henry Shields).

The panel will be hosted at Broadway Comedy Club on Sunday, November 16 at 6:30PM. All tickets are priced at $25 plus a small ticket fee and 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. 

Next on Stage
Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
The Great Gatsby
89 ratings

The Great Gatsby
& Juliet
88 ratings

& Juliet

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos