Rachel Dratch to Host Comedy Panel at New York Comedy Festival

Broadway’s funniest writers, actors, and composers are coming together to share how they keep audiences laughing 8 shows a week at “PUNCHLINE AND POWER BALLADS: BROADWAY’S FUNNIEST ARTISTS,” the first-ever Broadway panel to be part of the programming at this year's New York Comedy Festival, the country’s biggest and longest-running annual comedy festival.

“Saturday Night Live” icon and Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) will chat with a lineup of writers and actors from Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award winning and nominated hit comedies including Operation Mincemeat (Natasha Hodgson), The Book of Mormon (Cody Jamison Strand), Gutenberg! The Musical, Beetlejuice The Musical (Anthony King and Scott Brown), Titanique (Lea DeLaria) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Henry Shields).

The panel will be hosted at Broadway Comedy Club on Sunday, November 16 at 6:30PM. All tickets are priced at $25 plus a small ticket fee and 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.