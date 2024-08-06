RISENY Kicks Off Ellen's Stardust Torch Performance Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every two weeks, RiseNY will be entertaining Times Square with a full schedule of torch performances from Ellen's Stardust Diner. The series will kick off with Xavier McKnight making his debut on the torch on August 8th.

He will be performing a lineup of songs that includes: Another Hundred People from Company, Proud of Your Boy from Aladdin, and How Deep is Your Love by PJ Morton! Come out on August 8th to see the first Stardust Series Torch Performances!

Xavier is an actor, singer and musician from the Florida Keys. National Tours: Dog Man The Musical, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cat's Pajamas Vocal Band. Regional: Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia, Something Rotten, Spelling Bee, 1776, Bring It On!

About RiseNY:

RiseNY is an immersive museum dedicated to showcasing the vibrant culture, history, and stories of New York City. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative storytelling, RiseNY provides visitors with an unforgettable journey through the heart of the city that never sleeps.

RiseNY is a one-of-a-kind Soaring New York Experience, combining a spectacular ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience! The interactive and thrilling attraction opened in March of 2022 and features Mario Lopez, Jeff Goldblum, Ric Burns, and Tim Gunn.