REVIEW ROUNDUP: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM on Netflix, Starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is coming! Netflix will release the film adaptation of August Wilson's play on December 18th. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star - this will mark Boseman's final on-screen role.

When Ma Rainey, the "Queen of the Blues," makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis' score.

The critics have spoken...

Eric Kohn, IndieWire: "An actor's showcase for Viola Davis as the show-stopping singer and the late Chadwick Boseman as the scheming trumpeter angling to steal her spotlight, director George C. Wolfe's reverential adaptation livens up the material with sizzling color and vivid closeups. Save for a few digressions, however, Wolfe and screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson have put the play into the movie, rather than vice versa."

Peter Debruge, Variety: "How fortunate that Boseman's legacy should include this film, an homage to Black art that's tough enough to confront the costs of making it."

Oliver Jones, Observer: "Discussing shoes, molecules, the existence or nonexistence of God and the devil, it is in scenes like these, in which the lines take on different meaning and bounce off each character's past experiences, that you can feel the full force of Wilson's play barrel down from the stage and into your living room."

Fionnuala Halligan, Screen Daily: "There's something biblical about Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a parable acted out under the weight of America's original sin. An abundance of monologues gives a clear indication as to the stage origins of this Jazz Age-story, but they also add to the fire-and-brimstone feeling accentuated by director George C. Wolfe's darkly enticing adaptation."

Caryn James, BBC News: "George C Wolfe, best known as a theatre director who sometimes makes films (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) doesn't shy away from the material's theatrical roots. The film takes place largely in two down and dirty rooms, the recording studio and a basement where the band rehearses, but it doesn't feel stage bound. Wolfe finds the right balance between letting Wilson's trademark monologues flow and shooting them in a cinematic way that keeps the film moving."

Alonso Duralde, The Wrap: "Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman get the meatiest roles here - and make the most of absolutely every second they're on camera - but this Netflix feature is just as much a showcase for the talents of the always-brilliant Colman Domingo and the legendary Glynn Turman. Wolfe not only guides his top-flight cast to greatness, but he also keeps the plays themes of art vs. commerce and representation vs. exploitation front and center."

Esther Zuckerman, Thrillist: "Seeing Boseman one last time will inevitably be the draw for many queuing up Netflix to watch Ma Rainey, which also stars Viola Davis as the blues singer around whom the narrative orbits, but it's also an immensely satisfying rendering of one of the best plays of the 20th Century, a reminder that Wilson's work should be as essential to American education as Shakespeare or Arthur Miller."

Robbie Collin, The Telegraph: "Whether or not Boseman knew it would be his last performance while giving it is moot. It is unquestionably his finest, crackling with passion, intelligence and anger (righteous and otherwise), and delivered with an eyeball-magnetising feline grace. What's more, it feels anything but final."

J. Don Birnam, The Splash Report: "Davis, a veteran of Wilson's material focused on the African AMERICAN EXPERIENCE in the early half of the 20th Century from her Oscar-winning turn in Fences, is a natural for the role. She exudes the confidence and disdain required of her, while utilizing her entire body to convey the sense of scale of who was clearly an imposing, impressive, and memorable figure."

