RECAP: James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Talked About the Making of 'Broadway for Orlando on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Sunday afternoon (2pm) with the making of Broadway for Orlando.
James and Seth discussed the making of the "Broadway for Orlando" recording.
James discussed how he came up with the idea. "Like most of us, very depressed after the Orlando shooting which took place in June 2016 and happened to be the day of the Tony Awards. We had lunch with Faith Prince and Jennifer Simard...and we were just talking through and it was a celebratory day for us because we were so proud of Jen for getting a Tony Award nomination for DISASTER but of course, over everyone, there was this pall. So the next morning I went for a bike ride and I already had the Dionne Warwick version of 'What the World Needs Now...' I started picturing it being like 'We are the World...' I went to a Starbucks and I started thinking about what the next steps would be..."
"Whoever came to mind, Seth texted, knowing there was no way to get every person we wanted or that later we would think 'why didn't we ask...'"
Seth chimed in, "People just showed up... A lot of people weren't in makeup and didn't know they were going to be filmed so it was cool seeing everyone just regular...Everyone said yes unless they were out of town."
James "We did the mixing on Thursday and then on Friday I think we were in a meeting with MTI regarding DISASTER and I think it was Bob Greenblatt who was helping us as far as getting it on NBC...We knew that it was gonna be dropping on Monday on iTunes but we wanted some more support so he said 'well what about MAYA AND MARTY?... He said 'we will reserve a segment on the show just for you guys.' And we went in on Tuesday...and they opened the studio. They brought all the crew in and we got as many people from the recording as we could and then other people too that were there and wonderful like Cynthia Erivo."
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
The next show will air tonight (8pm) with Guest host Andrea Martin with special guests Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster, Briga Heelan and LaChanze.
Click HERE to watch at 8pm
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
