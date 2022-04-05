RAGTIME Original Broadway Cast Recording Limited Edition Vinyl Out Now

In its first appearance on vinyl, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Ragtime - featuring the Tony Award-winning score by composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens - is celebrated in a commemorative "red, white and blue" collectors limited edition, available everywhere now from Masterworks Broadway.

The remastered 3-LP set is presented in a hardbound slipcase, with individually jacketed, 180-gram LPs in red, white and blue. An oversized, 20-page stitched booklet includes a new essay from Ahrens and Flaherty, a complete recording libretto and a track-by-track appreciation of the score by the composer and lyricist. Also included are a new, in-depth interview with the original production's Coalhouse Walker, Brian Stokes Mitchell - conducted by actor/composer/playwright Douglas Lyons, who recently performed the role himself - as well as original recording session and production photos.

The release of this special LP edition of Ragtime anticipates the 25th anniversary of the musical's first U.S. performances in Los Angeles in the summer of 1997, ahead of its Broadway premiere in January 1998. Ahrens and Flaherty collaborated in creating the musical with librettist Terrence McNally and director Frank Galati.

The original cast recording preserves the unforgettable performances of the extraordinary original cast - featuring, in addition to Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye and Lea Michele.

A Grammy nominee in its original release, the Ragtime recording has become a musical-theater classic, as the show itself has transcended its spectacular original production to evolve into an ever-more relevant symbol of the multicultural drama of 20th-century American history.

Across the U.S. - inspired by this benchmark recording - new productions of Ragtime continue to rediscover the show's insistent and timeless story, as well as Ahrens and Flaherty's epic score.

RAGTIME (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING COLLECTORS' EDITION)

TRACKLISTING -

LP 1: Side A

1. "Prologue: Ragtime"

2. "Goodbye, My Love"

3. "Journey On"

4. "The Crime of the Century"

5. "What Kind of Woman"

LP 1: Side B

1. "A Shtetl Iz Amereke"

2. "Success"

3. "His Name Was Coalhouse Walker"

4. "Gettin' Ready Rag"

5. "Henry Ford"

6. "Nothing Like the City"

7. "Your Daddy's Son"

8. "The Courtship"

9. "New Music"

LP 2: Side A

"Wheels of a Dream" "The Night that Goldman Spoke at Union Square" "Gliding" "The Trashing of the Car" "Justice" "President" "Till We Reach That Day"

LP 2: Side B

"Entr'acte" "Harry Houdini, Master Escapist" "Coalhouse's Soliloquy" "Coalhouse Demands" "What a Game" "Fire in the City" "Atlantic City"

LP 3: Side A

"Buffalo Nickel Photoplay, Inc. "Our Children" "Harlem Nightclub" "Sarah Brown Eyes" "He Wanted to Say" "Back to Before"

LP 3: Side B