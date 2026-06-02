RAGTIME to Host Evening Honoring Immigrant Heritage Month

In recognition of National Immigrant Heritage Month, Lincoln Center Theater will honor a remarkable group of visionary leaders for a special evening at Ragtime on Tuesday, June 23 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater to celebrate the extraordinary ways immigrants have shaped – and continue to shape – the cultural, intellectual, and civic fabric of this country. Notable guests attending the evening will include Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Prof. Moungi Bawendi; Globally renowned public health expert, Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr; Pulitzer Prize-winning musician, Tania Léon; President of the National Immigration Law Center, Kica Matos; domestic worker, Lizeth Palencia, among many others.

For over four decades, Lincoln Center Theater has championed storytelling that reflects the complexity, ambition, and evolving identity of American life. Few works embody that mission more powerfully than Ragtime, a soaring representation of a nation straining toward its promise. Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother—a portrait of a country transformed by those who come to it, and by the contributions they make to its culture, conscience, and future. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet commented, “We at Lincoln Center Theater are profoundly honored to celebrate the immense contributions immigrants have made to American culture. Bringing together visionaries from the fields of health, sciences, the arts, and athletics, alongside hometown heroes whose lives of generosity and public service elevate our society is a great privilege, and we are so proud to live in a time when the American theater can be in vital dialogue with the wider culture.”