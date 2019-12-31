Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
Think you know facts about Broadway in the 2010s? Most nominated shows? Most Tony wins? It's time to test your knowledge!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s with some fun trivia. Take the quiz below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
CATS Film Expected to Suffer $100 Million Loss
According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in th... (read more)
WEST SIDE STORY Has Broken All-Time Broadway Theatre House Record
Producers Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen announced today that the Broadway return of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernste... (read more)
VIDEO: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage
Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK. Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in t... (read more)
Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.... (read more)
Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2019!
Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Broadway to West E... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Stops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish got a special guest this weekend when Hillary Clinton stopped by!... (read more)
According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in th... (read more)
WEST SIDE STORY Has Broken All-Time Broadway Theatre House Record
Producers Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen announced today that the Broadway return of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernste... (read more)
VIDEO: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage
Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK. Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in t... (read more)
Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.... (read more)
Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2019!
Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Broadway to West E... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Stops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish got a special guest this weekend when Hillary Clinton stopped by!... (read more)