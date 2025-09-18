Queen‘s 'A Night At The Opera' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' To Receive Vinyl Reissues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock icons Queen will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their monumental multi-platinum 1975 album A Night At The Opera and Diamond-certified single Bohemian Rhapsody with new vinyl reissues.

Originally released in November 1975 and featuring the classic line-up of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, A Night At The Opera was Queen’s most successful album to that point, reaching Number 1 in five countries, including the UK.

Marking 50 years since its original release, A Night At The Opera will be reissued on lavish crystal clear vinyl with gold labels on October 18 in the UK (as part of National Album Day) and October 17 in the rest of the world.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which spent a record-breaking nine weeks at Number 1 in the UK singles chart on its original release, is also being reissued on October 31 as a transparent blue heavyweight 12” vinyl. It will also be available as a direct-to-consumer exclusive 12” picture disc and blue cassette single. Both reissues will be released on Universal worldwide excluding US, where they will be released via Hollywood Records.

On its original release, A Night At The Opera gave Queen their very first UK Number 1 album and topped the charts in five countries in total. It reached Number 4 in the US, where it has been certified triple platinum for sales in excess of three million copies.

Bohemian Rhapsody itself spent a record-breaking nine weeks at Number 1 in the UK, sealing Queen’s ascent to greatness, while its accompanying promo film is undeniably the most influential music video in history. The single continues to be voted the best single of all time, most recently topping the popular chart of UK’s leading radio outlet Gold Radio’s Top 300 Hall of Fame listeners' vote.

After being re-released in 1991 following Freddie Mercury’s death, Bohemian Rhapsody once again reached Number 1 in the UK. In 2004, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame and in 2022 the single was selected for preservation in the US Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry.