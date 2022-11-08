Previews: AVALONA at Church Of St. Andrew & St. Paul

Conceived and created by award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and activist Dina Fanai, AVALONA, is an original immersive musical experience that weaves together a multidimensional artform of song, storytelling, dance, digital projections, video mapping, and AI technology. AVALONA, with musical direction by Bob Kinkel, co-directed and produced by Hank Stampfl, and choreography by Natalie Lomonte, will receive a special two-day concert workshop presentation on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11 at 7:30 at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church (263 West 86th Street, NYC). For more information to purchase tickets visit AvalonaImmersive.com. To arrange industry tickets, please email info@avalonamusic.com.

According to creator, Dina Fanai: "AVALONA is a sacred place of magic, courage, and transformation... a place within us all. The performance takes you on a journey from darkness to light, from fear to freedom. Each audience member acts as "The Seeker" following the path of a woman who must make the conscious choice between life or death, to see or not to see. Her choice thrusts her into a beautiful, yet terrifying, odyssey. As the audience journeys with her, they are encouraged to step into their own light and discover our own truth."

"Music is a sacred expression and powerful force; a gift in which we can heal and connect more deeply within ourselves and each other. May we each experience and remember the truth of who we really are and find magic and peace in connection to earth."

Maya Hayes

Cast includes Jenna Rubaii (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony Vincent (NBC's "The Voice." Broadway: RENT, American Idiot), Maya Days (Broadway: RENT, Aida), Madeline Serrano (Regional: Evita) and Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner) with ensemble members Kathy Liu, Maurice Ivy, Morgan Andrews, Curtis Thomas. Joie Giordano and Breanna Bella will understudy the lead roles.

Dina Fanai (creator, producer, star of Avalona)

DINA FANAI is an award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer and activist. Dina has performed with, produced, arranged and written for artists including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Il Volo, Tina Turner "BEYOND" Project and Rocktopia on B'way. She has received grants & awards from The Songwriter's Hall of Fame and National Endowment for the Arts, has led tours & educational programs in the US and SE Asia. Through her company One Vision Music and new platform Power of Music Global, she continues to produce concerts and recordings supporting a wide variety of causes including people with disabilities, mental health awareness, women's empowerment & equality, LGBT, homeless children, climate change and animal rights. @avalonamusic

Bob Kinkel, Musical Director

BOB KINKEL (he/him) is a music producer and composer best known for his role as a co-creator/co-producer/co-composer and musical director of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He co-wrote TSO's 2 hit multi-platinum selling songs "Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)", and "Wizards in Winter" resulting in sales close to ten million. In the past 30 years, Bob has worked with artists such as Five for Fighting, The Who, Aerosmith and Genesis. He was educated at Columbia University & Hamilton College, and has received honors and awards from Williamsville Education Foundation and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. @kinkelbob

The creative includes Alex Nero (Projection Designer/AI Visual Language), Liz Liguori (Lighting Director), Whitney Sprayberry (Co-Choreographer), Chloe Lowery (Casting/ Vocal Coach), Linds Cadwell (Chief Music Engineer), Pamela Lubell (Creative Director/Producer), Cassidy Hamilton (Associate Producer/ Casting Assistant), pre-recorded tracks produced by Dina Fanai & Bob Kinkel accompanied by live musicians including Chuck Palmer (Percussion) and Tom Valdez (Cellist).

A VALONA, An Immersive Musical / Created/Directed by DINA FANAI / Musical Direction by BOB KINKEL / Co-Directed by HANK STAMPFL / Choreography by Natalie Lomonte

At St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church / November 10th & 11th, 2022

Peter Danish