Poll Results: Is 'Turkey Lurkey Time' a Thanksgiving or Christmas Song?

In 1968, Promises, Promises, a musical based on the 1960 film The Apartment, premiered on Broadway. Featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon, the show features enduring classics like "Say a Little Prayer," "A House Is Not a Home" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," but none left such a legacy (especially at this time of year) as "Turkey Lurkey Time." The song has undoubtedly become a beloved classic of the musical theatre holiday cannon... but which holiday?

We asked our readers if they think 'Turkey Lurkey Time' is a Thanksgiving song or a Christmas song, and the results are in!

24% of our readers think we should be turkey lurkeying while we make our Thanksgiving dinner, while the other 76% believe we should wait to listen to the tune until Christmas.

Plus, see if Broadway's finest agree with you! In 2019 we asked Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, Norm Lewis, and more whether 'Turkey Lurkey Time' was a Christmas or Thanksgiving song.