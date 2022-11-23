Poll Results: Is 'Turkey Lurkey Time' a Thanksgiving or Christmas Song?
We asked our readers if they think 'Turkey Lurkey Time' is a Thanksgiving song or a Christmas song, and the results are in!
In 1968, Promises, Promises, a musical based on the 1960 film The Apartment, premiered on Broadway. Featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon, the show features enduring classics like "Say a Little Prayer," "A House Is Not a Home" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," but none left such a legacy (especially at this time of year) as "Turkey Lurkey Time." The song has undoubtedly become a beloved classic of the musical theatre holiday cannon... but which holiday?
We asked our readers if they think 'Turkey Lurkey Time' is a Thanksgiving song or a Christmas song, and the results are in!
24% of our readers think we should be turkey lurkeying while we make our Thanksgiving dinner, while the other 76% believe we should wait to listen to the tune until Christmas.
Plus, see if Broadway's finest agree with you! In 2019 we asked Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, Norm Lewis, and more whether 'Turkey Lurkey Time' was a Christmas or Thanksgiving song.
From This Author - BWW Polls
October 26, 2022
With the theatre community weighing in on this new possibility, we polled our readers on if there should be a casino in Times Square or not, and the results are in!
BWW Polls: Should There Be a Casino in Times Square?
October 24, 2022
We want to hear from you! Do you think there should be a casino in Times Square?
BWW Polls: Do Discount Tickets Impact Your Ticket Purchases?
June 29, 2022
How likely would a discount impact your decision to make a ticket purchase?
Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Mask Policy Change
June 22, 2022
With Broadway theatres adopting a 'mask optional' policy in July, we polled our readers on if they would still wear a mask at Broadway shows next month, and the results are in.
BWW Polls: Will You Continue to Wear A Mask in July?
June 21, 2022
With Broadway theatres adopting a 'mask optional' policy in July, we want to hear from you: will you continue to wear a mask in the theatre?