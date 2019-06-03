Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Talks to BroadwayHD Founders, Broadway Producers Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane

Multiple Award Winning (Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, etc.), Broadway power producing couple, and founders of BroadwayHD, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, stopped by for a chat about what's the latest happening with them and BroadwayHD, including the release of the recent, West End Production of 42ND STREET, choreographed by Tony Award Nominee, Randy Skinner, currently streaming on their service.

In the age of the streaming services, like NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME, and HULU, one can see film/television/comedy and some theatrical events. BroadwayHD is the streaming service that makes theater fans and geeks giddy with excitement, by bringing us stage performances not only from Broadway, Off Broadway, and the West End, in addition to a host of classic and modern musical films.

In June, BroadwayHD celebrates Pride with the release of Del Shores award-winning play, Southern Baptist Sissies starring gay icon and Emmy Award Winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race). Southern Baptist Sissies joins the growing library of LGBTQ+ titles on BroadwayHD such as Tony Nominee Falsettos and Indecent as well as the Michael Urie directed Bright Colors And Bold Patterns and Ivo van Hove's Brokeback Mountain The Opera.

Sitting with Bonnie and Stewart, we talk about the convenience this service offers to its clientele, but we also note the importance of preservation of these performances. Please enjoy my conversation with these fabulous people.

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





