Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Counts Down the Top 10 Episodes of 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! If you are lucky enough to have something like a podcast that people are actually listening to and supporting, then the new year is always a time to find out the most listened to podcast of the previous year. Last year, I thought 20 was a great number to countdown without realizing how much time it would be to crunch the numbers. SO, this year I am gonna keep it very simple, and thankfully after almost 100 episodes this past year, here are the most listened to podcasts of 2017. Please revisit and enjoy.
10. SHELDON & Margery Harnick
The Tony Award, and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist, Sheldon Harnick and his lovely wife, accomplished actress and photographer, Margery, had me up at their fabulous apartment to chat about their collaboration with their son, Matthew. Truly one of my favorite moments EVAH!!!!
Tony Award winning, Grammy Award nominee, Betty Buckley, had an amazing 2017. She was featured in one of the big movies of the year, SPLIT. She released another CD, STORY SONGS, and continues to tour the country as a solo artist in both cabaret and big theaters around the country. I just loves me some Ms. Betty Lynn, and I am so glad that you guys do, too.
Part 1:
Part 2:
7. Max Crumm & Lucy DeVito
Broadway Veteran, Max Crumm (GREASE, DISASTER) and Lucy DeVito (IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, CURMUDGEONS) make the countdown, most recently seen together in the short lived, Off Broadway play, HOT MESS. It was great to meet both of these young talents. Lucy is the daughter of Award winning actors/producers, Rhea Pearlman and Danny DeVito.
One of the hippest, grooviest musical conductor, arrangers working, James Sampliner, stopped by during 2017 to talk about his work on the first Broadway musical to open in the 2017-2018 season, PRINCE OF BROADWAY. he also talks about some of the great collaborative experiences with artists like Harold Prince, Jason Robert Brown, Billy Porter, and Stephen Sondheim.
5. ANDREW KEENAN BOLGER
The adorable and super talented, actor, director, singer, dancer, videographer, editor, and producer, Andrew Keenan-Bolger is starred in a modern and new holiday show, Kris Kringle The Musical. Along with Kim Crosby, Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers, and a wonderful assortment of Broadway talent, this cast is performed this show for the charity, The Singing Angels. The Singing Angels Mission is "To encourage, foster and cultivate positive youth development by engaging youth from all communities in quality music and performing arts education that teaches discipline, builds confidence, and provides a foundation for life - Making Music, Making Friends, Making a Difference."
4. Rodney Hicks
From the multi Tony Award nominated musical, COME FROM AWAY, Rodney Hicks joined me to talk about his role(s) in the show. We both made note of a particular realization that we both shared while actually visiting Canada. We also talked about gratitude, kindness of man, and generosity. This past year, Rodney had to retire from performing due to vocal problems, but I know that I have made a new friend. Listen to our chat, and you will feel the exact same way.
Legendary Diva, 5x Grammy Award winning, Multi Platinum and Gold recording artist and actress, Dionne Warwick, takes time out of her busy schedule to talk to me about her AIDS activism, her career, and so much more. She is everything. The organization that she is representing, ACRIA, envisions a world where all people with HIV receive the treatment, care, and support they need to lead healthy, productive lives and where new transmissions of the virus have been eliminated.
The super talented actor, singer, dancer, Caesar Samayoa, is currently making people laugh, cry, and find their inner goodness, 8 shows a week, in the slow boiling hit new musical, Come From Away. Mr. Samayoa caught my attention in the musical Sister Act. I have been a bit of a fan, but clearly one who cannot read or speak, because I have been mispronouncing his name until this interview. I get schooled. I also get to laugh with someone who I hope will become one of my brunching Broadway Baby Daddies. Please laugh along and enjoy my conversation with Caesar Samayoa.
1. Tim Rosser and Charlie Sohne
So our #1 Most Listened To Episode is with new Composer/Lyricists, Tim Rosser and Charlie Sohne, the award-winning creators of the musical The Boy Who Danced on Air. They stopped by for a conversation about their new piece. It is an intense story that grapples with many questions about poverty, abuse, sexuality, and religion in the Afghanistan culture. However, these guys are far from being Afghans. Statistically, I could not believe how many people actually listened. Check out our conversation and thank you for your continuing support.
From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.
All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.
Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.
Subscribe and Follow:
Keith Price's Curtain Call on Itunes
Keith Price's Curtain Call on You Tube
Keith Price's Curtain Call on Google Play
Keith Price's Curtain Call on Libsyn
Keith Price's Curtain Call on Mixcloud
Keith Price's Curtain Call on Soundcloud
Twitter
Instagram
FB