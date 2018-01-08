Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Counts Down the Top 10 Episodes of 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! If you are lucky enough to have something like a podcast that people are actually listening to and supporting, then the new year is always a time to find out the most listened to podcast of the previous year. Last year, I thought 20 was a great number to countdown without realizing how much time it would be to crunch the numbers. SO, this year I am gonna keep it very simple, and thankfully after almost 100 episodes this past year, here are the most listened to podcasts of 2017. Please revisit and enjoy.

10. SHELDON & Margery Harnick

The Tony Award, and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist, Sheldon Harnick and his lovely wife, accomplished actress and photographer, Margery, had me up at their fabulous apartment to chat about their collaboration with their son, Matthew. Truly one of my favorite moments EVAH!!!!

The stars join forces to tell the scandalous tales in Phil Geoffrey Bonds new play, SMALL TOWN CONFESSIONS, during the Broadway Bound Festival. These ladies allowed me to stop by during their rehearsal to chat about the piece and their lives.

