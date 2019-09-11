Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Previews the 2019-2020 Broadway Musicals with Robbie Rozelle

Mix some vodka stingers, take your jagged little pill, and let's fly over Sunset because Rob, Kevin, and entertainment icon Robbie Rozelle are sitting down and examining the musicals slated to come in for the 2019-2020 Broadway Season.

We will discuss the jukebox musicals of Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, Alaniss Morissette, the revivals of Company, West Side Story, Caroline or Change, and the new musicals like Six, Diana, Flying Over Sunset, and The Lightning Thief.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





