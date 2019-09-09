Playwright Peter Nichols Dies at Age 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that playwright Peter Nichols has died at age 92. The news was confirmed on Twitter by Michael Grandage Company.

We are saddened to hear that the great Peter Nichols has passed away. (photos feature production shots from Peter's shows at The Donmar Warehouse directed by Michael) pic.twitter.com/po0P02LRKd - MichaelGrandageCo (@MichaelGrandage) September 9, 2019

In 1967, Nichols made his theatrical debut with A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Following this, he wrote The National Health and Passion Play, both of which won the Evening Standard Award for Best Play.

Privates on Parade also won the Evening Standard Award for best comedy, an Ivor Novello award for Best Musical and a Society of West End Theatre Award for Comedy of the Year.

Nichols' television plays include Hearts and Flowers and Inspector Morse.

In the 1960s, Nichols also wrote the screenplays of such films as Georgy Girl and Having A Wild Weekend (For the Dave Clark Five) before going on to adapt some of his stage plays for both the small and big-screen including A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, The National Health and Privates on Parade.

Further playwriting credits include Forget-Me-Not Lane, The Freeway, Chez Nous, Born In The Gardens, Passion Play, Poppy, Blue Murder (Later Fig-Leaves), So Long Life and A Piece Of My Mind And Lingua Franca.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You