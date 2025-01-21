Playwright, Director & Dancer Joel Paley Passes Away at 69

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Times has reported that dancer, playwright and director Joel Paley passed away at age 69 on January 11th.

Paley earned accolades for Ruthless! The Musical, for which he wrote the award-winning book and lyrics. He also directed the original production at the Player's Theatre, as well as in L.A., South Beach, and the 2015 Off-Broadway production, which played at St. Luke's Theatre.

RUTHLESS! first appeared Off-Broadway in 1992, winning both the Drama Desk Award for Best Lyrics and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The production featured Britney Spears, Natalie Portman and Laura Bell Bundy in the role of Tina.

Paley was an original member of the Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, dancing as Bertha Vinayshinski.