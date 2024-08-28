Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Signs Albums at Barnes & Noble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, New York's Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue hosted a CD signing for the Water for Elephants: Original Broadway Cast Recording. Members of the original cast, including Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Wade McCollum, Paul Alexander Nolan, Sara Gettelfinger, and Stan Brown, in addition to Matt Neurnberger and Ryan Melia from PigPen Theatre Co., were in attendance for the special occasion.

Water for Elephants: Original Broadway Cast Recording is also available in streaming and digital formats. The CD's full-color 40-page booklet features production photography, complete lyrics, a synopsis, and liner notes by book writer Rick Elice.

Order the CD, stream or download the album, at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/WaterForElephants

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life – and love – beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.