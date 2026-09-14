Photos: Troy Iwata and More Join HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

New production photos have been released from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, featuring Troy Iwata as Shane Hollander. Iwata began performances in the role on August 31. Check out the new photos below!

The latest images also feature Shelby Acosta, who took over the role of Shane's Mom and Others on September 10, succeeding Cherry Torres.

The new photos arrive as Heated Rivalry continues an extended run at The Culture Club. Originally scheduled for eight weeks, the musical has now extended three times and will play through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

The production has also recouped its initial $500,000 investment just 13 weeks after opening. The musical plays in the 174-seat Culture Club, located at 530 W. 27th Street.

Written by Dylan MarcAurele, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody takes inspiration from the hit hockey romance, following Shane Hollander and his relationship with rival Ilya Rozanov. The parody revisits familiar characters and moments through an irreverent musical lens, complete with cameos from the likes of Rose Landry and "Ilya's Ass."

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Iwata as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble. Dean Cestari, Daniel Brackett and Sujaya Sunkara serve as standbys.

The creative team includes MarcAurele on book, music, lyrics and orchestrations, director Alan Kliffer, choreographers Brooke and Tiffany Engen, music director Mateo Chavez Lewis, scenic designer Sully Ross, Costume Designer Brendan McCann, lighting designer Devin Cameron, sound designer Germán Martinez and intimacy coordinator/sensitivity specialist Ann James.

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on Friday, September 18.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

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