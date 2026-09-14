Ben Platt and Russell Tovey Join Fifth and Final Season of INDUSTRY

Deadline is reporting that Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Russell Tovey are the latest actors to join the fifth and final season of HBO and BBC's Industry, which is currently in production.

Platt will play Matt Crenshaw, a venture capitalist and early backer of a wellness-tech company. The storyline will also feature previously announced new cast members Zosia Mamet and Dianna Agron.

Platt is well known to theatre audiences for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, earning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance. He later returned to Broadway as Leo Frank in the 2023 revival of Parade, earning another Tony nomination, and his stage credits also include The Book of Mormon and his 2024 concert residency Ben Platt: Live at the Palace.

Mamet will portray Carmen Dame, a fitness influencer who becomes the founder and CEO of a wellness-tech company. Her stage credits include the Off-Broadway productions of Really Really and Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig. Zosia is the youngest daughter of playwright David Mamet.

Agron will play Skip Binksy, the CFO of a wellness-tech company. She is best known for playing Quinn Fabray on the musical television series Glee, appearing throughout the show's six-season run. Agron has also appeared onstage, including in the 2015 West End production of McQueen.

Tovey will play Declan P. Davis, deputy to politician Nikesh Shah, who will be portrayed by fellow new cast member Bally Gill. Tovey's screen credits include Plainclothes and HBO's Years and Years.

The final season is adding several other new faces. Cary Elwes will appear as an investor, while Sam Riley will play an elusive British businessman. Jessica Brown Findlay has been cast as a family friend of Sir Henry Muck, with Luke Manley joining as an execution trader and Eduard Poliakov as a trader.

The fifth season will bring Industry to a close, with production on the HBO/BBC drama's final episodes now underway.







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