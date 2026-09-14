Tickets Now on Sale for AWAKE AND SING! With Danny Burstein, Micaela Diamond and More

Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' landmark 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing! Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Awake and Sing! will begin preview performances on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, with opening night on Thursday, January 7, 2027 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

It's the 1930s, and the Bronx is a furnace. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. And three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, this classic battle between hope and disillusionment returns to Broadway, speaking thrillingly to the present.

The production features Danny Burstein as Uncle Morty, Micaela Diamond as Hennie Berger, Jessica Hecht as Bessie Berger, Will Pullen as Ralph Berger, and Jeremy Shamos as Myron Berger. Additional casting will be announced later.

Awake and Sing! originally premiered on Broadway in 1935, produced by the legendary Group Theatre, and helped establish Clifford Odets as a major voice in American theatre.

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Related Stories 1 Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos Will Lead AWAKE AND SING! Broadway Revival

Manhattan Theatre Club will produce a new production of Clifford Odets’ landmark 1935 drama Awake and Sing!, led by Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos. Learn more here!