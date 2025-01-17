Photos: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Appears At APAP|NYC 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Association of Performing Arts Professionals welcomed Tony-winner Kelli O’Hara to perform and speak at the APAP|NYC 2025 conference. Check out photos from the event.

APAP|NYC has featured speeches and performances from the Broadway creative community since its inception in 1957. In recent years, the list includes (alphabetically) Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Gonzalez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Cameron Mitchell, Taylor Mac, Rita Moreno, Susan-Lori Parks, and Fiona Shaw. One of the conference’s most memorable plenary sessions featured Lin-Manuel Miranda telling APAP members about his then-forthcoming musical, Hamilton.

APAP is the leading national service organization for performing arts presenting, booking, and touring. Producing the world’s leading conference for this industry and supporting professionals in the field year-round, APAP ensures a thriving performing arts industry focused on commerce, as well as community and creation.