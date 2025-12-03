Photos: The Queer Without A Santa Claus Plays First Performance At The Laurie Beechman Theatre!

The show features a cast of dancers, drag queens, and divas telling dirty jokes and performing burlesque to a mix of Christmas songs.
Check out new photos The Queer Without a Santa Claus at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.
The show features a cast of dancers, drag queens, and divas telling dirty jokes and performing burlesque to all your favorite songs like "Blue Christmas", "Here Comes Santa Claus", and the infamous "Snow Miser / Heat Miser" number.
The Queer Without a Santa Claus plays Tuesdays and Fridays, December 2nd - 19th at 9:30 PM. The house opens at 9:00 PM for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $30 for Tuesday performances and $40 for Friday performances; please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.
For tickets and more info visit www.TheBeechman.com
Photo Credit: Shawn Salley
