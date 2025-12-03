 tracker
Photos: The Queer Without A Santa Claus Plays First Performance At The Laurie Beechman Theatre!

By: Dec. 03, 2025

Check out new photos The Queer Without a Santa Claus at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The show features a cast of dancers, drag queens, and divas telling dirty jokes and performing burlesque to all your favorite songs like "Blue Christmas", "Here Comes Santa Claus", and the infamous "Snow Miser / Heat Miser" number.

​​​​​​The Queer Without a Santa Claus plays Tuesdays and Fridays, December 2nd - 19th at 9:30 PM.  The house opens at 9:00 PM for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $30 for Tuesday performances and $40 for Friday performances;  please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.

For tickets and more info visit www.TheBeechman.com

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz, SLee, Zennifer Sage
Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz, SLee, Zennifer Sage

Logan Faust
Logan Faust

Nathan Repasz, Summer Reign, Alex Hardin ?Dutch Baby, PJ Adzima
Nathan Repasz, Summer Reign, Alex Hardin ?Dutch Baby, PJ Adzima

Zennifer Sage
Zennifer Sage

Artina Darkly
Artina Darkly

Photos: The Queer Without A Santa Claus Plays First Performance At The Laurie Beechman Theatre! Image

Zennifer Sage
Zennifer Sage

PJ Adzima
PJ Adzima

Summer Reign
Summer Reign

Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz
Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz

Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz
Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz

Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz and PJ Adzima
Logan Faust, Nathan Repasz and PJ Adzima

SLee
SLee

PJ Adzima
PJ Adzima

Logan Faust, PJ Adzima and SLee
Logan Faust, PJ Adzima and SLee

Logan Faust, SLee, Summer Reign and PJ Adzima
Logan Faust, SLee, Summer Reign and PJ Adzima

Artina Darkly, SLee, Logan Faust and Alex Hardin Dutch Baby
Artina Darkly, SLee, Logan Faust and Alex Hardin Dutch Baby

Logan Faust
Logan Faust

Logan Faust and SLee
Logan Faust and SLee

Nathan Repasz
Nathan Repasz

Logan Faust and SLee
Logan Faust and SLee

Nathan Repasz
Nathan Repasz

Alex Hardin
Alex Hardin

PJ Adzima & Nathan Repasz
PJ Adzima & Nathan Repasz

Artina Darkly and SLee
Artina Darkly and SLee

Logan Faust, SLee and Artina Darkly
Logan Faust, SLee and Artina Darkly

PJ Adzima
PJ Adzima

Zennifer Sage
Zennifer Sage

Logan Faust, SLee and Zennifer Sage
Logan Faust, SLee and Zennifer Sage

Logan Faust and Zennifer Sage
Logan Faust and Zennifer Sage

PJ Adzima
PJ Adzima


