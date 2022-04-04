Photos: The Company Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Meets The Press In Toronto

The excitement in the rehearsal hall on the fifth floor of the Elgin theatre was palpable this morning as the first day of rehearsals began for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Two and a half years in the making, the actors, the crews and the creative team assembled to greet each other and give a quick hello to the media.

This may not mark the end of the pandemic, but it does mark a massive return to Theatre in Toronto.

The largest play ever performed in Canada, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child employs over 35 performers along with the incredible crew. It's a reworked and streamlined version of the play that debuted in London's West End in 2016.

The performers are a mixture of nerves and ease - the comfort of being back in the theatre mixed with the angst of being away from it for so long. Says Gregory Prest, who plays Ron Weasley, "It's incredibly exciting - I can't believe the day's finally here."

Trevor White, who plays Harry Potter, says coming back to the theatre is a dream come true.

"I think everyone feels similarly like 'are we actually here?' especially in a show about magic and illusions, " says White. "But we are here and we've all been imagining this moment for so long."

Plus he has the added responsibility of playing the title role.

"I'm aware of a greater responsibility of leading by example, but I think it's just about taking care of your work and looking out for others where you can. I do feel an extra sense of responsibility, but then so does Harry Potter."

So, are there any nerves about stepping in to an iconic role? Says Sarah Afful, who plays Hermione Granger Weasley, reading the script lifts the character from the page. "If I'd just been watching the movies and reading the books, I'd have thought 'oh my gosh what have I done ...', but when you see the words and you see what she's doing you go 'I can do this. She's so badass.'"

Luke Kimball (Albus Potter), Hailey Lewis (Rose Granger-Weasley) and Thomas Mitchell Barnet (Scorpius Malfoy) were all expecting this to be their big break, so after being on hold for two years the excitement to be on stage is, to quote Thomas "through the roof."

"I'm a little nervous though," says Hailey. "I feel like the auditions were so long ago that I don't even remember what I did or what I was told. It all feels brand new. And it's comforting knowing we're all going through this together and are all on the same page."

Luke tells me that it's a great, supportive cast. "Going through the big two year break, everyone's been so lovely reaching out and checking in, so that helps coming in to Day 1."

We members of the media couldn't help but be caught up in the excitement of the rehearsal hall, and I know that excitement along with the magic will only build as this talented cast heads through rehearsals towards opening night.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins performances May 31st 2022 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. For tickets visit Mirvish.com.