Photos: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Saturday Performance Of OH MARY!
Broadway's hottest ticket keeps expanding their celebrity audience.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce traded stadium lights for Broadway spotlights, making a surprise date-night appearance at the hit comedy "Oh, Mary!" Check out the photo below!
The couple attended the performance at the Lyceum Theatre on Saturday, June 13, where Maya Rudolph is currently starring. They made their way backstage after the performance to greet the cast and pose for photos.
Who knew Mary Todd Lincoln could be so funny? The first lady is the subject of Broadway's most hilarious new play- Oh, Mary!
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
Videos