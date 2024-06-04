Photos: Take a Look Inside the SISTER ACT 2 Reunion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As previously announced, The View will be airing a reunion show tomorrow to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Ahead of the show, The View has released new photos from the event featuring guest appearances including Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Other confirmed guests include music supervisor Marc Shaiman, and composer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises, and more.

The event will air Wednesday, June 5 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Take a look at the photos below!

Photo Credit: ABC/LOU ROCCO