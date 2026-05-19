Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE (ZURÜCK IN DIE ZUKUNFT) DAS MUSICAL in Hamburg





All new footage has been released from the German production of Back to the Future - The Musical (Zurück in die Zukunft – Das Musical). Performances are now underway in Hamburg. check out the video here!

Under the direction of Tony Award winner John Rando, the musical celebrated its Germany premiere on March 22, 2026 at the Stage Operettenhaus. Previews began on March 15.

Raphael Groß stars as Marty McFly, with Lino Kalich serving as alternate Marty. Jan Kersjes plays Doc Brown. The cast also includes Sandra Leitner as Lorraine Baines, Terence van der Loo as George McFly, Florian Sigmund as Biff Tannen, Hope Maine as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Siegmar Tonk as Strickland, alongside a large ensemble.

Since its 2021 West End debut, BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical has won the Olivier Award and expanded to Broadway, Sydney, and Tokyo, with additional touring productions in North America and the UK. The Hamburg production marks the next chapter for the international hit as it arrives in Germany for the first time.