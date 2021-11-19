Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trouble in Mind
Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND Opens On Broadway!

Alice Childress' play is a wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind opened on Broadway. Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Vanessa Williams

Katie Finneran and Jeff Mahshie

Ken Ithiphol and Anthony Rapp

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tommy Costanzo and Luca Ariel Costanzo

Sheryl Kaller

David Mendizabal and Darrin George

Michael Berresse

Wendell Pierce

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Elle Marie Scott and KennanScott II

Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert

Jason Ralph

Brenda Braxton

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Britton Smith and Rob Namus

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell

Alan Cumming and Dove Cameron

Alan Cumming and Dove Cameron

Brian Moreland

Robert Hartwell

Norm Lewis

Sarah Steele

Sarah Steele

Judine Somerville

Liz Callaway

April Matthis

Signage at The American Airlines Roundabout Theater

Jessica Frances Dukes

Brandon Micheal Hall

Chuck Cooper

Michael Zegen and Don Stephenson

Alex Mickiewicz, Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Don Stephenson and Jessica Frances Dukes

Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen, LaChanze and Chuck Cooper

Michael Zegen and LaChanze

Michael Zegen and LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Charles Randolph-Wright

Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan

Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan

Simon Jones

Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx

Charles Randolph-Wright and Nona Hendryx

Charles Randolph-Wright

Michael Zegen and Charles Randolph-Wright

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Cyndii Johnson, Peter Bradbury, Reynaldo Piniella, Victoria Oliver, Ray Anthony Thomas and Nita Whitaker

Alex Mickiewicz

Reynaldo Piniella

Victoria Oliver

Victoria Oliver

Ray Anthony Thomas

Kathy A. Perkins

Cyndii Johnson

Cyndii Johnson

Charles Randolph-Wright and Sydney Beers

Peter Bradbury

Nita Whitaker

Nita Whitaker

Don Stephenson

Brandon Micheal Hall

Brandon Micheal Hall

Blythe Adamson

Charlene Speyerer, Blythe Adamson and The Covid Team at American Airlines Roundabout Theater

Chuck Cooper

LaChanze and her Opening Night Outfit Designer

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell

Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Chuck Cooper, Danielle Campbell and LaChanze

Celia Rose Gooding

Brandon Micheal Hall and Chuck Cooper

Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze

Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, LaChanze, Vanessa Williams and Darius de Haas

Vanessa Williams, LaChanze and Darius de Haas

Vanessa Williams, LaChanze and Darius de Haas

Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brandon Micheal Hall, Celia Rose Gooding, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Jessica Frances Dukes

Jessica Frances Dukes

Aisha de Haas and LaChanze

Norm Lewis and Charles Randolph-Wright


