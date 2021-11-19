Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND Opens On Broadway!
Alice Childress' play is a wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind opened on Broadway. Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Katie Finneran and Jeff Mahshie
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tommy Costanzo and Luca Ariel Costanzo
David Mendizabal and Darrin George
Celia Rose Gooding
Celia Rose Gooding
Elle Marie Scott and KennanScott II
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Britton Smith and Rob Namus
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Signage at The American Airlines Roundabout Theater
Michael Zegen and Don Stephenson
Alex Mickiewicz, Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Don Stephenson and Jessica Frances Dukes
Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen, LaChanze and Chuck Cooper
Michael Zegen and LaChanze
Michael Zegen and LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp
Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan
Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan
Charles Randolph-Wright and Nona Hendryx
Michael Zegen and Charles Randolph-Wright
Cyndii Johnson, Peter Bradbury, Reynaldo Piniella, Victoria Oliver, Ray Anthony Thomas and Nita Whitaker
Victoria Oliver
Victoria Oliver
Cyndii Johnson
Cyndii Johnson
Charles Randolph-Wright and Sydney Beers
Blythe Adamson
Charlene Speyerer, Blythe Adamson and The Covid Team at American Airlines Roundabout Theater
LaChanze and her Opening Night Outfit Designer
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Chuck Cooper, Danielle Campbell and LaChanze
Celia Rose Gooding
Brandon Micheal Hall and Chuck Cooper
Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze
Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, LaChanze, Vanessa Williams and Darius de Haas
Vanessa Williams, LaChanze and Darius de Haas
Vanessa Williams, LaChanze and Darius de Haas
Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brandon Micheal Hall, Celia Rose Gooding, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Aisha de Haas and LaChanze