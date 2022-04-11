Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More Articles on Survival Jobs

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!

pixeltracker

Catch up on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with exclusive video interviews here on BroadwayWorld

Apr. 11, 2022  

Just last night, BroadwayWorld was on hand at the season two launch party of Survival Jobs: A Podcast where co-hosts Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason A. Coombs mingled and celebrated with friends including past, present and future guests at the Broadway hotspot Glass House Tavern in midtown Manhattan.

We caught glimpses of Robin DeJesus (Tick Tick Boom, The Boys in the Band) and Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, MoTown) catching up on the red carpet. While Law and Order SVU's Alison Siko posed with friends and filmmakers NJ Agwuna and Jacobella Luongo. Also in attendance were upcoming Season 2 guest Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna, Uncle Function), Bligh Voth (The Band's Visit National Tour), Cody Renard Richard (Passover, FreeStyle Love Supreme, Hamilton) Cameron Moir (upcoming Black Adam), among others.

You can check out photos from the celebration below! Check back later this week for Episode 30 with Hunter Burke from Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, which drops this Thursday, April 11 for your listening pleasure!

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Robin DeJesus

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Robin DeJesus

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Robin DeJesus and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Robin DeJesus and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs and Robin DeJesus

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Allison Siko

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Allison Siko and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
NJ Agwuna, Allison Siko and Jacobella Luongo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Krystal Joy Brown and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Bligh Voth and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Chris Cafero

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Chris Cafero and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Cameron Moir and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Mary McGowan, and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo

Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!
Jason A. Coombs, Cody Renard Richard and Samantha Tuozzolo


 BWW Class
Related Articles


From This Author - Katherine Lee