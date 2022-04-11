Photos: Survival Jobs: A Podcast Celebrates Season 2 With Past, Present, and Future Guests!

Just last night, BroadwayWorld was on hand at the season two launch party of Survival Jobs: A Podcast where co-hosts Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason A. Coombs mingled and celebrated with friends including past, present and future guests at the Broadway hotspot Glass House Tavern in midtown Manhattan.

We caught glimpses of Robin DeJesus (Tick Tick Boom, The Boys in the Band) and Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, MoTown) catching up on the red carpet. While Law and Order SVU's Alison Siko posed with friends and filmmakers NJ Agwuna and Jacobella Luongo. Also in attendance were upcoming Season 2 guest Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna, Uncle Function), Bligh Voth (The Band's Visit National Tour), Cody Renard Richard (Passover, FreeStyle Love Supreme, Hamilton) Cameron Moir (upcoming Black Adam), among others.

You can check out photos from the celebration below! Check back later this week for Episode 30 with Hunter Burke from Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, which drops this Thursday, April 11 for your listening pleasure!

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee