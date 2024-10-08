Photos: Studio MinaLima Creates Three Art Prints Celebrating THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Really Useful Group and leading design house, Studio MinaLima, have collaborated to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The two organizations have worked together to create three limited-edition art prints, inspired by moments from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s landmark music.

The art prints depict iconic moments, featuring leading characters, The Phantom and Christine Daaé, including three of the best loved songs, “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Angel of Music,” and “The Music of the Night.” Each of the three designs is limited to an edition of 250.

Check out the designs below!

These collectible art prints will be available to purchase globally from Friday, October 11 at House of MinaLima London and on minalima.com. An exclusive early access pre-sale for Andrew Lloyd Webber newsletter subscribers will be available from 9th October. Visit www.andrewlloydwebber.com to receive early access.

As part of this collaboration, a new The Phantom of the Opera exhibit will open at House of MinaLima London Flagship gallery and shop in Soho on Friday, October 11. These new art prints will be presented alongside a narrative exhibit of key theatre props; central to the showcase will be The Phantom’s famed mask and Christine’s costume. [House of MinaLima: 157 Wardour Street, London W1F 8WQ]

James McKnight, CEO of The Really Useful Group, said, “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most evergreen and enduring entertainment franchises ever created. We look for partners who understand what makes Phantom so special, and join us in celebrating this remarkable show, its creativity and incredible music for the millions of fans around the world. MinaLima have brought their beautiful artistry to The Phantom of the Opera with respect and admiration, and we’re thrilled to have worked with our friends Mira and Eduardo on this new, global collaboration.”

Miraphora Mina, co-founder of Studio MinaLima, comments, “Our decades of experience in the entertainment industry have touched on many media, however, to be invited into Andrew Lloyd Webber’s world of theatre is a true honor”.

Eduardo Lima, co-founder of Studio MinaLima, adds: “How serendipitous that after all the years of listening to The Phantom of the Opera songs in our studio, the entire MinaLima design team now has the opportunity to celebrate some of these iconic theatrical scenes through their artistry.”

A special print edition will be donated to the Music in Secondary School’s Trust (MiSST) to support the Andrew Lloyd Webber Program, bringing free musical tuition and instruments to children across the country.