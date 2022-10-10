Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Photos: Stars Turn Out For DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opening Night!

This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last night as stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. See photos from opening night red carpet below!

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Check out highlights from the evening, photos from the opening night celebration, and photos from inside the theatre as the cast takes their opening night bows.

Read the reviews for Death of a Salesman here!

