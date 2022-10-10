Photos: Stars Turn Out For DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opening Night!
This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott.
The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last night as stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. See photos from opening night red carpet below!
Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.
Check out highlights from the evening, photos from the opening night celebration, and photos from inside the theatre as the cast takes their opening night bows.
Read the reviews for Death of a Salesman here!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Matthew Johnston and Patti LuPone
Matthew Johnston and Patti LuPone
Nona Hendryx and Noma Dumezweni
Nona Hendryx and Noma Dumezweni
Allyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Donna Murphy and Lance Roberts
Ben Ahlers and Michael Cerveris
Guy Hector and Brenda Vaccaro
Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoort
Punkie Johnson
Producer Cindy Tolan, Rebecca Miller and Kate Miller
Producer Cindy Tolan, Producer Kwame Kwei-Armah, Director Miranda Cromwell and Producer Chris Harper
Meena Harris
Meena Harris
Rachel Stern and Stephanie Kurtzuba
Rachel Chavkin and Guest
Producer Kwame Kwei-Armah, Liesl Tommy and Charles Randolph-Wright