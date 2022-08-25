Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Photos: Stans Turn Out As The KPOP Box Office Opens At Circle In the Square!

KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind  the international sensation. 

Aug. 25, 2022  

It was a box office frenzy at the CIRCLE IN THE SQUARE THEATRE as tickets went on sale for the upcoming new musical KPOP. The box office opened at 10 am on Thursday and the line started at 8 am and continued weaving onto 50th Street throughout the day. Check out photos from the grand opening below!

In honor of the 19 members of the KPOP company making their Broadway debuts, the production offered a limited number of $19 tickets to preview performances.

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.

