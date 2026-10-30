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STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Host Second Homecoming Week

The Broadway production will celebrate with friendship bracelet crafting, exclusive Dark Horse Comics prints, and interactive fan events at the Marquis Theatre.

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STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Host Second Homecoming Week

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be hosting its second “Hawkins High School Homecoming Week” at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in honor of Stranger Things Day (November 6th).

Tuesday, November 3 | Friendship Bracelets

Fans can create their own Stranger Things: The First Shadow-themed friendship bracelets in the lobby before the performance.

Wednesday, November 4 | Stranger Things: The Diner

Fans in attendance will receive a special offer for 15% off their ticket purchase for Stranger Things: The Diner, an immersive dining experience opening November 18 in NYC. Presented by Bucketlisters and inspired by the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things: The Diner will feature themed food and drinks, iconic photo opportunities, and interactive environments. For more information, click here.

Thursday, November 5 | Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics joins the celebration with an exclusive, limited-edition print of their Stranger Things: The First Shadow graphic novel cover, which fans will receive at the theater this day. Click here for more information.

Friday, November 6 | Sharpie Day

In partnership with Sharpie, a lobby takeover invites fans to help bring the Mind Flayer to life by coloring and signing a larger-than-life mural using custom Stranger Things: The First Shadow Sharpie permanent markers. Each attendee will receive a complimentary co-branded Sharpie to take home while supplies last. The celebration continues after the performance with a special talkback with the cast, moderated by pop culture expert Francis Dominic.

Hawkins High School Homecoming Week is a celebration of the community that has grown around Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and a thank-you to the fans who have made the production a Broadway phenomenon.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow recently extended for a final time and will complete its Broadway run on Sunday, January 3 2027. Nearly 1.8 million tickets have been sold across the West End and Broadway, with over 1,500 total performances.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

The current cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow includes Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft as “Alan Munson,” Rosie Benton as “Virginia Creel,” Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell as “Patty’s Mom,” Juan Carlos as “Bob Newby,” Lia Christina as “Alice Creel,” Ayana Cymone as “Patty Newby,” John Patrick Collins as “Lonnie Byers,” Robert T. Cunningham as “Charles Sinclair,” Taylor Sage Evans as “Karen Childress,” Nya Garner, Shea Grant as “Joyce Maldonado,” Andrew Hovelson as “Principal Newby,” Rebecca Hurd, Thatcher Jacobs as “Walter Henderson,” Keller Kennedy, Ted Koch as “Chief Hopper,” Neil McCaffrey, Sean Mikesh, Quinn Nehr as “Ted Wheeler,” Drew Redington, Nick Rehberger as “Victor Creel,” Victor de Paula Rocha as “Henry Creel,” Kala Ross, Zoe Sage as “Sue Anderson,” Evan Alexander Smith as “Dr. Brenner,” Afra Sophia Tully as “Claudia Yount,” Maya West, Matthew Erick White as “James Hopper, Jr.,” and Francesca Yhlen as “Alice Creel.”

Get Stranger Things: The First Shadow Tickets From $58

More on this show: STRANGER THINGS' Matthew Erick White is Giving 100% Every Night · 5/28/2026




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