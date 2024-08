Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rudy Pankow (“Outer Banks”) and Emilia Suárez (“Up Here”) lead the cast in A.R.T.’s heart-pounding new production of Romeo and Juliet that features Terrence Mann (Pippin at A.R.T. and on Broadway; Beauty and the Beast on Broadway) as Friar Laurence. A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage Shakespeare’s iconic love story.

See photos below!



Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.



Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.



The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).



Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.



The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.



Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Palimore (directing), Elizabeth Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).