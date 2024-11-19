News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

REMOTE Now Playing At The Producers Club

REMOTE runs now through December 7.

By: Nov. 19, 2024
Performances are underway for REMOTE, an improvised comedy of pandemic proportions, created and developed by IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) at the Producers Club. See photos from the production.

Remember your office job? It's now in your living room. The life you loved? A pangolin sneezed all over it. How do you navigate a world turned upside down? Find out in IRTE's REMOTE, an improvised play about the comedy and chaos of living life in the distance.

REMOTE runs now through December 7th. Tickets are available at https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar

John Munnelly

Photos: REMOTE Now Playing At The Producers Club Image
John Munnelly

Natalie Hunter
Natalie Hunter

Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz

Sam Katz,
Sam Katz,

Nannette Deasy,
Nannette Deasy,

L-R Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy,
L-R Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter,
L-R, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter,
L-R, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter,

Natalie Hunter,
Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,
L-R, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Sam Katz,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Sam Katz,

Evie Aronson,
Evie Aronson,

L-R, Sam Katz, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Sam Katz, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter,
L-R, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Sam Katz, Todd Exler,
L-R, Sam Katz, Todd Exler,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter,
L-R, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,

Nannette Deasy,
Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,
L-R, Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,

Natalie Hunter,
Natalie Hunter,

L-R, Todd Exler, Sam Katz,
L-R, Todd Exler, Sam Katz,

L-R, Todd Exler, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,
L-R, Todd Exler, Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy,

L-R, Evie Aronson, Todd Exler, John Munnelly, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,
L-R, Evie Aronson, Todd Exler, John Munnelly, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz,

Todd Exler,
Todd Exler,





