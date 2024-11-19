Photos: REMOTE Now Playing At The Producers Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are underway for REMOTE, an improvised comedy of pandemic proportions, created and developed by IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) at the Producers Club. See photos from the production.

Remember your office job? It's now in your living room. The life you loved? A pangolin sneezed all over it. How do you navigate a world turned upside down? Find out in IRTE's REMOTE, an improvised play about the comedy and chaos of living life in the distance.

REMOTE runs now through December 7th. Tickets are available at https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar