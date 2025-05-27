Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Visits The Museum of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R.Evolución Latina, in collaboration with the Museum of Broadway, proudly hosted A Celebration of Real Women Have Curves, an engaging panel that spotlighted the journey and impact of the new Broadway musical. The event honored the musical’s cultural significance and recent recognition, as Real Women Have Curves celebrates two Tony Award nominations. Check out photos of the event.

Held at the Museum of Broadway, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd of theater lovers, students, and artists who gathered to celebrate this production. The panel delved into the themes of the show—family, identity, self-worth, and empowerment.

Moderated by Luis Salgado and Gabriela Garcia, co-founders of R.Evolución Latina, the panel featured key cast members and the director of the show: Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Claudia Mulet, Shadia Fairuz, and Sergio Trujillo. They shared personal stories and creative insights, underscoring how Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has become a beacon for those seeking to see their realities reflected onstage.

“Representation matters deeply to me. I’m passionate about reflecting my community on stage. When someone in the audience sees a face like theirs, it sends a powerful message: ‘She did it — I can do it too.’ It’s about visibility, empowerment, and pride. I’m honored to help provide that representation.” Florencia Cuenca

Panelists spoke passionately about the musical’s joyful yet honest depiction of working-class Latinas, the celebration of body positivity, and the power of intergenerational love and resilience.

Audience members responded with enthusiasm and pride, many expressing how deeply the show’s message resonated with their own experiences. The event concluded with a call to continue championing diverse voices in theater and ensuring that stories like Real Women Have Curves remain at the center of the Broadway stage by inviting all audiences to attend.

Director Sergio Trujillo concluded with a powerful call to action: “We’ve done our part — we’ve brought this wonderful story to the stage. Now, the important work lies on you: spreading the word. One powerful way communities can begin to understand one another is by coming into the theater — people of all backgrounds: White, Asian, Black, everyone. Because one of the challenges we face in this country is being misunderstood. This musical offers a clear and unapologetic reflection of who we are. So I ask you to invite, challenge, and inspire others to join us — to come see this show and be part of the conversation.”

The panel and musical together highlight the power of storytelling to foster understanding and connection across cultures. Real Women Have Curves continues to inspire audiences by celebrating authentic voices and reminding us all of the importance of representation on Broadway and beyond.

﻿Photo Credit: Krystal Pagán