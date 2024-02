Photos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening Night

MCC Theater's The Connector officially opened last night, February 6. The musical features a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia. Check out photos from inside opening night below!

From Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown comes a timely new musical about two talented young journalists on increasingly diverging paths. Set in the late 1990s amid a rapidly changing media landscape we meet a fast-rising journalist, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez, at the revered magazine The Connector. In a world that values the next big sensation, Ethan’s writing prowess and ambition force him to confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop and Robin to consider how far she’ll go to stop him.

The Connector will feature Brown leading the band at each performance and reuniting with The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World director Daisy Prince.

The cast of The Connector includes Scott Bakula, Joanna Carpenter, Max Crumm, Hannah Cruz, George Dvorsky, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Cedric Lamar, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ben Levi Ross, Ann Sanders, Kyle Sherman and Michael Winther.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas