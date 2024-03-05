Video: Watch the Set Come Together for THE CONNECTOR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How does a set come together? Well it certainly takes more than 60 seconds... but in this video, watch as Beowulf Boritt's design for The Connector is built in just one minute.

The new musical has a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia.

Set in the late 1990s amid a rapidly changing media landscape we meet a fast-rising journalist, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez, at the revered magazine The Connector. In a world that values the next big sensation, Ethan’s writing prowess and ambition force him to confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop and Robin to consider how far she’ll go to stop him.