Original Cast Recording of Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Will Be Released This Spring

Concord Theatricals Recordings will release the original cast recording of MCC Theater’s world premiere production of Jason Robert Brown's The Connector. The album was recorded this week at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music for release in late spring 2024. The production is currently playing a limited engagement through March 17, 2024.

The album is produced by four-time Emmy® Award-winner Jeffrey Lesser and three-time Tony Award-winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), who also serves as arranger, orchestrator and pianist. Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, is the album’s co-producer.

“This score is a huge leap forward for me musically, and it’s so exciting to record it with this remarkable cast and these fantastic musicians,” said Brown. “This is a real passion project for everyone involved, getting to explore ideas that really matter to us, and you can hear that passion pour out in these tracks. I just feel so lucky to be in the room with this level of talent, an entire studio filled with musicians at the peak of their interpretive powers. Creating this show with Jonathan and Daisy has been a dream – recording it with Tom and Jeffrey and Sean really takes it all to the next level.”

“We’re very excited to bring another new score by Jason to the world,” said Flahaven. “It’s propulsive, groovy, and powerful.”

With a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman and conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, this timely new musical follows two talented young journalists on increasingly diverging paths. Set in the late 1990s amid a rapidly changing media landscape we meet a fast-rising writer, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez, at the revered magazine The Connector. In a world that values the next big sensation, Ethan’s writing prowess and ambition force him to confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop and Robin to consider how far she’ll go to stop him.

Now playing through March 17, MCC Theater’s production reunites Brown and Prince after their The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World. The cast, featured on the cast album, includes Scott Bakula, Max Crumm, Hannah Cruz, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ben Levi Ross, Ann Sanders, and Michael Winther. Understudies for the production include Joanna Carpenter, George Dvorsky, and Kyle Sherman.

Tom Murray is the Music Director and Kristy Norter is the Music Coordinator. The band includes Brown, Jamie Eblen, Hidayat Honari, Adam Kaufman, Randy Landau andTodd Reynolds.