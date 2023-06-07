Photos: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada And More Turn Out As Red Bull Theater Honors Julie Taymor And More

Red Bull Theater honored Julie Taymor with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater and the Axe-Houghton Foundation with the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at the Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit last night, Monday June 5th. See photos from inside the event.

This intimate soirée, celebrating Red Bull’s 20th anniversary season, was held on the expansive terrace of the chic Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery at East 3rd Street) and featured an evening of live entertainment, fine dining, and great company,

Harry Lennix presented the Matador Award to Ms. Taymor.

Foundation President Jeffrey Steinman accepted the Award for Axe-Houghton Foundation, from Tovah Feldshuh.



The evening was hosted by Patrick Page and featured performances by Reeve Carney; Derek Smith & Tom Hewitt joining Page in tribute to Julie Taymor, Luis Quintero, Mark Martin & Sarin Monae West previewed Red Bull's upcoming production of Medea: Re-Versed by Luis Quintero, a rap adaptation of Euripedes' Medea. Marc Vietor directed the evening’s entertainment.

In addition, special guests included Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis, Tovah Feldshuh, Enid Graham, Mark Linn-Baker, Teresa Avia Lim, Dakin Matthews, Jacob Ming-Trent, Matthew Rauch, Cara Ricketts, Laila Robins, Jennifer Sánchez, Robert Sella, Miriam Silverman, Raphael Nash Thompson, and more, along with musicians Spiff Weigand and Kevin Bernstein.